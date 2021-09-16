JoJo Siwa SLAMS Nickelodeon Over Upcoming Tour: It's Unfair!

We're so excited for JoJo Siwa to make Dancing With The Stars history.

The season premiere is just a few days away.

The 18-year-old entertainer also has an upcoming tour.

Unfortunately, Nickelodeon is restricting which songs she can perform ... and JoJo is calling them out.

The devil works hard but JoJo Siwa works harder.

In January, JoJo's 37-city DREAM tour begins.

That is a lot of work and it's very exciting ... but JoJo's promotion is a bit bittersweet.

"I go out on tour in January," JoJo tweeted this week, as you can see in the screenshot below.

"My movie musical was just released," she teased.

JoJo noted that this musical film is one "(with 6 new original songs)…"

"Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show," JoJo revealed.

"These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing," she emphasized.

JoJo then asked her fans and followers: "Does this seem fair???"

"There is no reason that this music should not be included," JoJo pointed out in a subsequent tweet.

"Working for a company as a real human," she wrote, "being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not."

That is very well said.

Many of us are fans of Nickelodeon -- from our own childhoods, from our children's enjoyment, or both.

We can acknowledge that even the most positive massive companies are still complex mechanisms that exist to make money.

Nickelodeon is more than just green slime and an endless milking of Spongebob Squarepants for more content.

Since Nickelodeon did not immediately offer a public comment or an explanation, we can only speculate.

It is possible that there is an ownership or marketing aspect to this that might make sense.

It's not nice, but there could be a reasonable explanation.

For example, if JoJo's tour is linked to Nickelodeon, but her new songs are not, that might clash with the tour.

It's all the same to JoJo, but to Nickelodeon, it might feel like promoting someone else's product.

As for the marketing angle, it may be that Nickelodeon has already locked in promotional plans that do not include new music.

Whatever the reasons, it still obviously sucks from JoJo's perspective.

It's also a blow to her fans.

JoJo is an 18-year-old superstar who sells out stadiums wherever she performs. They want all that she has to offer.

Meanwhile, fans from a larger age range can look forward to seeing JoJo on Dancing With The Stars.

She will actually be the first dancer paired with another dancer of the same gender.

JoJo shared that she was presented with a choice, and immediately knew that she wanted to dance with another woman.

While the dance competition is not romantic, JoJo did come out as gay earlier this year.

After a number of strong hints dropped on social media, she decided to come out -- to widespread celebration.

She has spoken openly and affectionately of her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew.