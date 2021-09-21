JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Make History: Grade Their Dancing with the Stars Debut!

History was made on Monday night.

The 30th season of Dancing with the Stars featured a professional wrestler, a recent Bachelor, a spoiled cheater and liar and many other semi-famous contestant.

But one stood out from the rest.

JoJo Siwa took to the stage on the premiere with arms locked around Jenna Johnson, becoming the first-ever celebrity in show history to join forces with a same-sex partner.

JoJo Siwa on Season Premiere

In a video package before their opening routine, the Dance Moms alum was seen having an enthusiastic reaction when she opened the studio door and saw Johnson as her partner.

"This is a whole new ball game for me. I've never done anything ballroom before," Siwa told the cameras.

"It's a learning experience that I'm more than ready for."

Siwa came out in January, introduced the world to her girlfriend in Februrary and has since been an outspoken advocate of the LGBTQ community.

JoJo Siwa on Dancing with the Stars

"What matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you," Siwa told her many miillions of followers a few months ago.

Speaking about the history-making pairing, meanwhile, Siwa said prior to her Quickstep:

"For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I'm really, really proud.

"I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids."

JoJo Siwa with Jenna Johnson

So... how did she and Johnson actually fare?!?

Barely missing a step in their routine, the duo eventually earned the highest score on the premiere: a 29 out of 40 from the panel of judges.

"What I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids,” said on air after blowing the panel away.

"History just happened on Dancing With the Stars," Tyra Banks intoned dramatically at number's end, while Bruno Tonioli added:

"This was a groundbreaking moment. I'm so high."

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on DWTS

As for where Siwa and Johnson now stand compared to the other dancing stars?

Olivia Jade & Valentin Chmerkovskiy scored a 25 for their Salsa.

Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater scored a 22 for their Tango.

Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev scored a 26 for their Tango.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Suni Lee & Sasha Farber scored a 28 for their Jive.

Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke scored a 24 for their Tango.

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten scored a 28 for their Tango.

Martin Kove & Britt Stewart scored a lowly 13 for their Paso Doble.

JoJo Siwa Does the Quickstep, Makes Dancing with the Stars History

Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong scored a 26 for their Foxtrot.

Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov scored a 25 for their Tango.

Matt James & Lindsay Arnold scored a 24 for their Cha Cha Cha.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess scored a 24 for their Foxtrot.

