John Mulaney Accused of Cheating on Ex-Wife, Impregnating Olivia Munn While Still Married!

If you're familiar with his comedy, then you know that John Mulaney is nothing if not honest.

Self-deprecation is the 38-year-old's stock and trade, and he employs a keen eye for his own short-comings while discussing everything from his battle with substance abuse to his unmistakable vocal inflections.

Mulaney has become one of comedy world's most beloved standups in recent years, but his seemingly quiet private life never inspired much in the way of tabloid headlines.

Now that he's at the center of a mini-controversy, however, ir should come as no surprise that the comic's way of dealing with the problem is to speak about directly.

As you may have heard, Mulaney recently filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler his wife of nearly seven years.

In one of her few public statments on the subject, the costume designer spoke openly about the fact that she was blindsided by the filing.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said when word of the separation first went public.

“I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

At first Mulaney's reps were quiet on the matter, confirming only that he had recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction, and that he and Tendler had decided to end their marriage.

“John has completed 60 days in rehab, and now he’s in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work,” read one statement.

Mulaney is the type of entertainer whom audiences tend to bond with as though they know him personally.

This serves him well when they're cringing in recognition of a relatable anecdote, but it's creating a unique brand of awkwardness as Mulaney attempts to navigate the choppy waters of his first celebrity scandal.

Mulaney has entered a relationship with Olivia Munn, and he confirmed this week that the actress is pregnant with his baby.

It will be the first child for both.

The comic shared the news during an interview with longtime friend Seth Meyers that aired last night.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” Mulaney said, referring to his split from Tendler.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

Not holding for applause, Mulaney rushed into the second part of his big reveal:

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said, adding:

"And we’re having a baby together.”

Again, Mulaney's frank humility is one of his most admired characteristics, but some fans believe he's offering a revisionist account of the past few months, suggesting that he got divorced and thenn started dating Munn.

“I don’t think it’s any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia’s pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months — when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia," an insider recently told Page Six.

“It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated.”

Of course, it's important at times like these to bear in mind that Mulaney is under no obligation to divulge every detail of his personal life.

That said, we wouldn't be surprised if he chose to delve deeper into this matter during his upcoming standup tour.