John Andrew Studdard: Will Duggar Cousin Star in His Own Spinoff?

According to a new report, television simply cannot quit the Duggars.

An insider has told The Sun that John Andrew Studdard, who is the adoptive son of Jim Bob Duggar'ss cousin, is now in talks to star in his verey own reality show.

For what possible reason?

That, we cannot confirm... or even try to comprehend.

TLC, of course, was in business with this polarizing family for years and years.

First, the network aired 19 Kids and Counting -- right up until Josh Duggar confessed to molesting his own sisters as a teenager and cheating on his wife and then producers pulled the plug.

Then, the network aired a spinoff titled Counting On -- right up until Josh Duggar was arrested on two counts of child pornography possess this past April.

One might say the guy has serious issues.

From what we can gather, TLC isn't necessarily the network behind this latest Duggar TV show proposal, with the aforementioned source telling the aforementioned outlet:

"John Andrew has been approached to possibly do something, but nothing is set. It would be about him navigating his life as an Asian American.

“You don’t see many Asian Americans on reality TV or in Hollywood in general. He wants the opportunity to change that.

"Growing up being the only Asian person has been a struggle for him."

Concludes this speculative report:

“He's ready to show his authentic self. Doing reality TV is something he wants to take over now that his family is off TV.”

To John Andrew's credit, he has used his platform over the years to promote various LGTBQ rights and bring awareness to Asian lives.

He was raised in a far less strict and conservative household than the children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and likely would bring a fresh perspective to the small screen.

And yet: Do we really need anyone else associated with the Duggar family to be given his/her own television program?

John Andrew previously told The Sun that he “feels” for his relatives following the cancellation of Counting On.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," said executives this spring, referring to Josh's enormous legal problems and adding at the time:

"TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Said John Andrew shortly afterward:

“It’s sad. I reached out to one of the family members in May. But it’s probably best that they take a break from TV and settle their issues behind closed doors.”

The rumored reality star doesn't have any sympathy for Josh, however.

“I think anyone should have a consequence for doing something illegal and awful. What he did was very wrong," John Andrew continued.

Meanwhile...

Josh’s wife, Anna, who is pregnant with their seventh child, has been standing by her husband despite the heinous charges.

John Andrew sounds disappointed by this decision, but not stunned.

"I’m not surprised Anna is standing by him. Divorce is like a big no no for them," he said.

“I would never stay with anyone after that… I don’t know how they think."