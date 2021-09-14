Jill Duggar Bares Arms, Chest, Even Bra Straps: How Will Jim Bob React?!?

At this rate?

Jill Duggar may soon be posing in Playboy.

Okay, perhaps not.

That may be a naked bridge too far, even for someone who has clearly had it with her parents' controlling ways and is clearly trying to stick it to her awful dad every chance she gets.

But social media users are still signing on everyday at this point, clicking over to Jill's Instagram or Instagram Stories account -- and looking to see just how far she has pushed the scantily-clad envelope.

To kiick off this month, Duggar visited a waterpark with her family and wore a miniskirt.

Then, Duggar uploaded a bevy of bathing suit photos, flaunting body parts for the public that we're certain her father wishes she would keep covered at all times.

And now? Well...

As you can see above, Jill has posted a photo to her Instagram Stories this week of her sporting a white tank top that exposed her arms, upper torso and even parts of her bra strap.

Is this truly a scandalous snapshot?

HA! Of course not.

But try telling that to Jim Bob Duggar.

"Sunday afternoon family time," wrote Jill as a caption to the image in question.

Sunday afternoon IMMEDIATE family time, of course, Duggar really means here.

She has long been estranged from her extended family, ever since she and husband Derick Dillard left the TLC reality show Counting On amid accusations that Jill's dad stole money from them.

In the many months since, Jill has talked openly about this broken relationship.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill told People Magazine in October, citing how little freedom Jim Bob permitted his daughter to have.

In all aspects of her life.

Jill and Derick decided to therefore walk away from Counting On, the family's reality show spinoff.

"It didn't go over very well with anyone," she told People. "By that point we'd had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."

When reached by People last October, TLC declined to comment, whiile Jill's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar provided the following statement:

"Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out.

"We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much.

"It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"

Jill, meanwhile, has since made it clear that she:

Drinks alcohol.

Wears pants.

Doesn't use birth control.

Definitely doesn't care what her parents think.

"I don't expect everyone to understand why we're making the decisions that we are," Jill previously said. "So it's alright if they don't agree with me."

As you might expect, both Jill and Derick had a lot to say about Josh Duggar getting arrested on child pornography possesion charges.

"We just found out this information yesterday," they said to Peopel shortly after this arrest.

"It is very sad."

Jill has also indirectly hurled shade at her brother, saying Josh can't be trusted.

And, we mean, can anyone say differently at this point?

Josh is schedueld to go on trial in November.