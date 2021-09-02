Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Renewed for Season 5! With a Special Twist!

For MTV, it's about to be in with the new and, well... in with the old as well.

On Thursday afternoon, the network announced that Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for Season 5, as an official press released by producers reads as follows:

MTV today announced that the pop-culture phenomenon Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed following a successful season-four run.

The upcoming fifth season marks the official return of reality TV icon Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi to the cast.

Yup, Snooki is back, folks!

The long-time cast member made a couple of appearances on Season 4, about a year and a half after shocking television viewers upon saying in December 2019 she was leaving the franchise.

"I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Snooki said back then.

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season 4, if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really … I’m just like, I just can’t do it anymore."

Snooki said all of this amid a dramatic feud with co-star Angelina.

She later added that she needed the break in order to spend more time with her young kids.

But now Mom will be out of the house on a frequent basis again, although it's unknown at this time just when Jersey Shore will return with new episodes.

It's also unknown at this time whether or not Ronnie will be a part of Season 5.

In mid-May, following his second arrest for domestic assault, Ronnie said he and producers agreed that the occasionally-violent star needed to go on hiatus from filming.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show," Ronnie explained this spring.

He added he will do so "while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long."

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on," Ronnie concluded.

"This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and best father I can for my daughter.”

Shortly after Ronnie made this statement, word came out that his Jersey Shore colleagues did not want Ronnie back.

They allegedly referred to him as a ticking time bomb.

Just a few days ago, though, Ronnie told TMZ that he was clean, sober and prepared to start filming again.

"I stepped away to deal with my mental health and to be a father to me child... but I'll be back," Ronnie told a cameraman late last month.

"All the fans love me and I love them, too, so I'm gonna give them what they want. And I'll see them soon."

We'll see if this actually takes place.

As for tonight's Season 4 finale?

MTV teases:

Snooki’s left to clean up the mess made by Dren as the trip comes to an end. Meanwhile, Mike plans a second gender reveal even though everyone knows he’s having a boy.

But, the real surprise is what happens when Angelina “accidentally” shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband's face