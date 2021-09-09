Jennifer Lawrence: Pregnant with First Child!

by at .

It has been almost two years since Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were married.

Though it wasn't so long ago that JLaw was one of the most talked about stars in the business, they have kept things low-key.

Now, they have exciting news.

Jennifer is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Jennifer Lawrence at Her Final X-Men Premiere

People has revealed that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are currently expecting their first child.

Don't worry about the 31-year-old Oscar winner and her high end art gallery director husband's good news being spoiled in a leak.

They couple's rep confirmed the news on Wednesday, September 8. That's the next best thing to a personal announcement.

Jennifer Lawrence: Red Sparrow Premiere Pic

In case you were going "wait, wasn't she dating that weird movie guy" or "wasn't she dating that twink from X-Men," fear not.

JLaw and Cooke were first known to be entangled way back in June of 2018.

They haven't been in the public eye all that much. Also, a lot has happened since then.

Jennifer Lawrence Close-Up

In early February of 2019, the two became engaged.

Clearly, they weren't interested in waiting around, because they married just eight months later.

The two officially tied the knot on October 19 in a mid-sized and star-studded event in Rhode Island.

Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles

The wedding reception boasted 150 guests -- as we said, mid-sized.

But JLaw's famous friends made apparances, including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone.

It all went down at the Belcourt of Newport estate, a mansion dating back to the 1800s.

Jennifer Lawrence Stare

During their engagement, Jennifer praised Cooke as "the greatest human being I've ever met."

"He really is," she gushed at the time.

"And," she added, "he gets better."

J. Law Photograph

Deciding to marry Cooke was a fairly simple choice, as she explained.

"I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'" she recalled thinking.

"It's just -- this is the one," she summarized.

Jennifer Lawrence with Wine

"I know that sounds really stupid," Jennifer admitted.

"But he's just, he's -- you know," she expressed.

"He's the greatest person I've ever met," JLaw explained, "so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

Jennifer Lawrence in Versace

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the most talked about actresses of the last decade.

At times, this came back to bite the extremely talented Oscar winner.

Through overexposure, even the traits that made her widely likable -- her bluntness and relatability -- were used against her.

Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars

Jennifer is of course best known for her role as the protagonst of the The Hunger Games saga.

This series was a pioneer of adaptations of dystopian YA series into films, a trend that only died down after audiences became fatigued with the concept.

Part of it was the formula. Part of it was that it's hard to sell dystopian storylines in a real-world dystopia. Part of it was just yielding screen time to superhero media.

Jennifer Lawrence: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer was also a star of the disappointing divergent timeline X-Men prequel-esque series, starting with X-Men: First Class.

Unfortunately, despite their stellar casts, the films often did not live up to expectations, often forgetting what X-Men is all about.

That wasn't her fault. Eventually, she was tired of putting on blue body makeup, and her depiction of Mystique was killed off.

Jennifer Lawrence at London Premiere

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Jennifer and to Cooke.

Having a baby together is a big step, but they're a rich married couple in their thirties.

It will be interesting to hear what sort of name they pick out for little baby Maroney.

Show Comments
Tags:

Jennifer Lawrence Biography

The Future Katniss
Jennifer Lawrence has landed a major movie role: she'll portray Katniss Everdeen in the big screen version of The Hunger Games. A... More »
Born
Birthplace
Louisville, Kentucky
Full Name
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Photos

Jennifer Lawrence at Her Final X-Men Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence Close-Up
Jennifer Lawrence Stare
Jennifer Lawrence with Wine
Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars
Jennifer Lawrence: Red Sparrow Premiere Pic

Jennifer Lawrence Videos

Jennifer Lawrence Stands Up for Self, Shames Sexist Trolls
Jennifer Lawrence Stands Up for Self, Shames Sexist Trolls
Jennifer Lawrence: Kylie Jenner Is My Least Favorite Kardashian
Jennifer Lawrence: Kylie Jenner Is My Least Favorite Kardashian
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt: Do They Actually Hate Each Other?!
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt: Do They Actually Hate Each Other?!