Jennifer Lawrence: Pregnant with First Child!

It has been almost two years since Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were married.

Though it wasn't so long ago that JLaw was one of the most talked about stars in the business, they have kept things low-key.

Now, they have exciting news.

Jennifer is pregnant with the couple's first child.

People has revealed that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are currently expecting their first child.

Don't worry about the 31-year-old Oscar winner and her high end art gallery director husband's good news being spoiled in a leak.

They couple's rep confirmed the news on Wednesday, September 8. That's the next best thing to a personal announcement.

In case you were going "wait, wasn't she dating that weird movie guy" or "wasn't she dating that twink from X-Men," fear not.

JLaw and Cooke were first known to be entangled way back in June of 2018.

They haven't been in the public eye all that much. Also, a lot has happened since then.

In early February of 2019, the two became engaged.

Clearly, they weren't interested in waiting around, because they married just eight months later.

The two officially tied the knot on October 19 in a mid-sized and star-studded event in Rhode Island.

The wedding reception boasted 150 guests -- as we said, mid-sized.

But JLaw's famous friends made apparances, including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone.

It all went down at the Belcourt of Newport estate, a mansion dating back to the 1800s.

During their engagement, Jennifer praised Cooke as "the greatest human being I've ever met."

"He really is," she gushed at the time.

"And," she added, "he gets better."

Deciding to marry Cooke was a fairly simple choice, as she explained.

"I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'" she recalled thinking.

"It's just -- this is the one," she summarized.

"I know that sounds really stupid," Jennifer admitted.

"But he's just, he's -- you know," she expressed.

"He's the greatest person I've ever met," JLaw explained, "so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the most talked about actresses of the last decade.

At times, this came back to bite the extremely talented Oscar winner.

Through overexposure, even the traits that made her widely likable -- her bluntness and relatability -- were used against her.

Jennifer is of course best known for her role as the protagonst of the The Hunger Games saga.

This series was a pioneer of adaptations of dystopian YA series into films, a trend that only died down after audiences became fatigued with the concept.

Part of it was the formula. Part of it was that it's hard to sell dystopian storylines in a real-world dystopia. Part of it was just yielding screen time to superhero media.

Jennifer was also a star of the disappointing divergent timeline X-Men prequel-esque series, starting with X-Men: First Class.

Unfortunately, despite their stellar casts, the films often did not live up to expectations, often forgetting what X-Men is all about.

That wasn't her fault. Eventually, she was tired of putting on blue body makeup, and her depiction of Mystique was killed off.

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Jennifer and to Cooke.

Having a baby together is a big step, but they're a rich married couple in their thirties.

It will be interesting to hear what sort of name they pick out for little baby Maroney.