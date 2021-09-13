Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Haters: I'm Still as Rich as Ever, Y'all!

It's been over two years since Jenelle Evans got fired from Teen Mom 2, and for the entirety of that time, she's been documenting the deterioration of her circumstances via Instagram and TikTok.

Now, despite the hefty paychecks she was receiving during her last few years as a reality star, Evans always seemed to struggle financially.

Hell, her house has been sinking since 2018, and back then, she and husband David Eason were still getting paid by MTV!

These days, Evans appears to be flat-out broke.

As fans have pointed out, Jenelle and David have both been unemployed ever since they were dropped by MTV, and the signs of economic uncertainty are everywhere on The Land.

Some say Jenelle is missing teeth and lacks the funds to get them fixed.

They say recent failed business ventures such as Jenelle's podcast, cosmetics brand, and numerous unsuccessful attempts at sponsored content partnerships are all evidence of the fact that she's willing to do anything to make ends meet.

(Anything except for getting a job, of course.)

The topic came up -- as it often does -- on Jenelle's TikTok over the weekend, and she batted away criticism in an interesting way.

The conversation started when she posted a video in which she responded to a follower's question about whether or not she misses being a reality star.

"Do I really miss it?" Jenelle rhetorically asked, along with a confused smiley face.

We think that's her way of saying she doesn't really miss it.

Anyway, fans and critics alike were quick to point out that Jenelle surely misses at least one aspect of life as an MTV employee.

We're talking, of course, about the mid-six figure paychecks for both Evans and her unemployable husband, David.

"You miss the money tho," one fan commented.

"I make almost as much being self employed at home."

That's a highly dubious claim, and not surprisingly, a lot of commenters weren't buying it.

"She misses the money," a second commenter chimed in.

As this is obviously a very sensitive subject for Ms. Evans, she was quick to shoot that remark down with a simple "Nope."

"I do not miss the reunions, I do not miss the way I wasn't allowed to be involved with editing," she later added.

From there, Jenelle went on to list exactly what she does and does not miss about life as a member of the Teen Mom 2 cast.

"I do miss sharing my story with you guys," she wrote.

"I do miss you guys watching my kids grow up as well," Evans somewhat bafflingly added.

(Does she know she can just watch her kids grow up in real life? You don't need a camera crew for that.)

"And I also miss the fact that you guys can relate to my story and we can relate with each other," Jenelle continued.

"But you know new chapters happen in life, and some close, but I think what hurts the most is there is so many milestones the kids have been achieving and accomplishing and you guys don't see any of that."

It might seem like Jenelle was joking there, considering she documents every waking second of her life on social media.

But believe it or not, she appears to be serious.

"There's so much good that has happened in my life since TV but that doesn't make ratings," Evans went on before slipping in a plug for her only surviving business venture:

"So if you want to keep up with me check out my YouTube channel."

All of Jenelle's sponsored content deals go bust because any time a company signs a contract with her, the whole world informs said company that Jenelle is an abusive bigot.

So as far as we can tell, YouTube and TikTok are her sole sources of income these days.

Don't get us wrong -- some TikTok and YouTube creators make serious bank.

But is Jenelle getting anywhere near her MTV salary these days? Is she comfortably supporting a family of five with TikTok money?

We have our doubts.