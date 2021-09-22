Jenelle Evans: Caught Faking Health Problems For Sympathy?

There are many words that can be used to describe Jenelle Evans -- and almost none of them are flattering.

She's a bigot, an abuser, a negligent parent, and of course, a pathological liar.

This last insult should be obvious to anyone who visits Jenelle's Instagram and TikTok pages with any regularity.

(Her posts also seem to indicate that Jenelle is an alcoholic, but that's a discussion for another time.)

Name any aspect of her life, and Jenelle has been caught lying about it extensively.

She lies to protect her abusive husband, she lied to regain custody of her children, and she lies about her financial situation on an almost-daily basis.

But these days, most Jenelle's most glaring falsehoods have to do with her health.

If you watch any of her videos with the sound on (0/10, would not recommend), then you know that Jenelle claims to have basically every affliction under the sun.

Jenelle claims to have issues with her spinal cord -- but apparently not of the variety that would prevent her from attempting wildly frenetic TikTok dances that are designed for the Slinky-like backbones of middle schoolers.

She also claims to suffer from esophageal spasms that result in painful flare-ups anytime she flies -- but this doesn't prevent her from boarding airplanes on a regular basis.

Evans says she suffers from severe digestive and neurological issues -- she's even gone so far as to say that her brain tissue "protrudes" in a way that could well prove fatal.

And yet, she doesn't allow these conditions to stand in the way of her heavy alcohol consumption.

Needless to say, it's easy to see why so many Jenelle's followers believe that she exaggerates -- or even flat-out lies -- when discussing her myriad health issues.

And sometimes they get so frustrated that they feel the need to ask her point-blank why her behavior seems to so sharply contradict her own comments about her illnesses.

That's what happened earlier this week when a critic attempted to get to the bottom of Evans' seemingly misleading claims:

"Why are you faking being ill?" an Instagram user asked Jenelle during a recent Q&A session on the site.

"I'm not," Evans replied, according to The Sun.

"I have a cyst in my sephnoid sinus and a cyst in my spine," Evans elaborated.

"Can't fake that," Jenelle concluded, adding an emoji of a woman shrugging their shoulders.

We're not sure why Jenelle is under the impression that a spinal cyst can't be faked -- seems to us like it would actually be pretty easy to pull that off.

Mind you, we're not saying that Evans is in completely perfect health:

In fact, it's almost impossible that someone who lives her lifestyle at her age could be in tip-top shape.

But we are saying that by all appearances, her physical health issues are not as severe as she would have us believe.

"Physical" is the operative word there, as it's possible that Jenelle is suffering from some rather severe mental health issues that might lead her to make outlandish claims about the state of her body.

Munchausen syndrome is just one of many disorders that might lead an individual to claim that they're much more unhealthy than they actually are.

We're not in a position to diagnose Jenelle with any such disorder, but we hope that in addition to all the time she spends in the office of her general practitioner, she also finds time to consult with a therapist.

After all, she's frequently complains that her doctors are baffled by her condition and unable to agree on a diagnosis.

And when that happens, sometimes it's important to look a way from the physical and concider possible mental causes.