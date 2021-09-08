Jen Shah Gets Arrested! Bravo Releases Real Housewives Premiere Footage

Jen Shah may or may not be guilty of orchestrating a nationwide financial scheme that defrauded countless victims out of millions of dollars.

But two things are for sure:

ONE, she's been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a nationwide financial scheme that defrauded countless victims out of millions of dollars.

TWO, she received a phone call that alerted her to this arrest on the Season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Last month, Bravo released a trailer for the second season of this franchise, which featured Shah crying, ranting and raving over her pending legal charges.

Now, meanwhile, the network has unveiled two actual minutes of footage from the upcoming premiiere -- focusing the camera on Shah as she boards a bus alongside cast members Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow and Jennie Nguyen.

As the ladies sit in the vehicle, Jen gets a phone call from someone close to her, presumably husband Sharrieff Shah.

"Hi baby, no, not yet. We're at Beauty Lab and Laser in the parking lot. Okay," she begins in response.

Shah then peers straight into the camera, realizing this call may require some additional privacy.

"Can you turn this off? Can you turn it off?" she promptly asks Whitney, referring to her microphone.

Jen then tells the confused group in front of her:

"I have some bad news. I just got a phone call and I need to go."

Shah, of course, got arrested back in March, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Along with her assistant and four others, Shah is accused of lying to elderly citizens about potential business opportunity.

She then collected the personal information of these victims and sold the information to the highest bidder.

We're talking really heinous, evil allegations here.

On the Season 2 premiiere, moments after Shah leaves, the Sheriff's department shows up in the parking lot, telling production:

"We're looking for Jen Shah."

At the star's home, authorities then arrive with a search warrant ... as Bravo's cameras roll.

Shortly afterwards, once news of Shah's arrest goes viral, with Whitney reads about the charges on her phone in the party bus.

"I have the f---ing chills," says Whitney, before we see a series of quick clips from the rest of the season, all revolving around Jen's legal drama start to play.

"I don't think she's who we think she is," says Lisa, while Meredith adds:

"She's not!"

Milking this controversy for all it's worth, the show proceeds to cut to the main credits, as Jen reveals her new tagline, which takes aim at her current predicament:

"The only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing."

Bravo executives must be loving this, huh?

If convicted on all charges, Shah faces up to 30 years behind bars.

In a press release announcing their arrest earlier this week, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss blasted the reality star.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television... allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," she said.

In actuality, this lawyer continued?

"The so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money.

"Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns with new episodes on Sunday, Septemebr 12.

Will you be tuning in for it?