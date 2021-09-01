Jana Duggar: Secret Marriage to Stephen Wissmann Revealed By Jessa?!

Duggar fans have been rooting for Jana to get married and leave the next for more than half her life now.

And both parties probably thought it would be a very big deal when it finally happened.

But alas, these are the new and unimproved Duggars.

In the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges, the family has been keeping every major development a secret -- including, some fans think, Jana's wedding.

Here's what we actually know so far:

It looks as though Jana and Stephen Wissmann are courting, but it's difficult to say how far along they are in their relationship.

Some say Jana and Stephen are engaged, and given how long they've been together, that seems very likely.

Others say the couple is secretly married, which seems considerably less likely.

The Duggars have stopped making courtship announcements as they used to in the past, but they've continued announcing weddings.

For example, when Jedidiah Duggar was courting Katey Nakatsu, the Duggars held off on confirming news of the relationship.

They did, however, make a proper announcement on social media after the couple had tied the knot.

So why are so many fans convinced that Jana and Stephen have taken the leap together, but refused to share their joyous news with the public?

Well, for one thing, the Josh crisis has only worsened in the time since Jed and Katey's wedding, and at this point, most people don't want to hear from the Duggars at all.

On top of that, it seems that Jessa Duggar attended a wedding over the weekend -- and at first, it seemed that was being secretive about the details.

“Sweet time with grandparents at a family wedding this past weekend!” Jessa captioned the below picture of her son.

Jessa made no mention of who tied the knot, and of course, that was enough to get the rumor mill churning.

“Oh did Jana get married?!!! Lol," one person commented on the post/

So who got married?” another asked.

“Is it Jana’s wedding weekend?” a third chimed in.

Jessa failed to respond, and of course, that only intensified the speculation.

But if you're a Jana stan hoping that your favorite's big day had already arrived, we're afraid we have some bad news.

It turns out, that the bride was a cousin of Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald.

Like the rest of her family, Jessa is probably a lot more secretive about every part of her life these days.

So while we're accustomed to be being bombarded with an excess of Duggar information on a daily basis, at the moment, fans have to do a little digging.

In all likelihood, Jana and Stephen are planning to marry before the year is out.

But when that happens, there won't necessarily be any sort of announcement.

Josh Duggar's trial begins in November, and you can bet that the scrutiny surrounding his family will only become more intense as the date approaches.

Which means Jana's wedding will likely be a very secretive affair.