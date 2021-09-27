Jana Duggar: Proof She Dumped Stephen Wissmann Emerges as He Grinds On Other Chick

Earlier this year, despite her family's best efforts to conceal the news, word got out that Jana Duggar was being courted by Stephen Wissmann.

It was a development that fans of the family had been waiting for ever since Jana reached adulthood.

It's not uncommon for Duggar daughters to marry while still in their teens in order to make the most of their child-bearing years.

As the family's eldest daughter, Jana has a lifetime of child-rearing experience, and there was a time when she seemed the most likely to follow in her mother's footsteps by birthing a small army's worth of offspring.

With her 32nd birthday just a few months away, however, many fans are now starting to wonder if Jana will ever have children.

Many who had begun to lose hope - this might all sound a bit melodramatic, but Duggar women are taught from a young age that procreation is their primary reason for being - were overjoyed to learn of Jana and Stephen's courtship.

When news that Jana and Stephen were engaged first began to circulate on social media, Jana aficionados began to wait with bated breath for news that the couple had gotten married.

(The Duggars have been keeping a much lower profile in the months since Josh was arrested on child pornography charges, which means that relationship updates are now few and far between.)

Unfortunately, it seems those reports were overly-optimistic and way off base.

In fact, it now seems that the relationship - which may have never even gotten close to the engagement stage - is officially over.

Reports that Jana and Stephen have broken up are spreading like wildfire at the moment.

And unlike the reports that the couple was engaged, these claims come with what appears to be photographic evidence.

Over the weekend a photo of Stephen dancing with another woman began to make the rounds online.

That may not sound like such a big deal, but bear in mind that Jim Bob and Michelle consider dancing to be such an openly sexual act that they forbid their younger children from doing it at all.

"Stephen Wissmann is square dancing and it's not with Jana," one fan commented on Reddit, according to The Sun.

Ouch.

"I’m starting to believe they aren’t even a thing," another person chimed in.

(You think?)

"I don't think they're together anymore," a third remarked.

(Were they ever?)

"I think her new hair style, public pants wearing and trip to visit Jinger were classic getting over a breakup signs," a fourth pointed out.

"I think that they were at one point but it appears to be over."

Another fan attempted to downplay the situation by pointing out that Stephen danced with his sister, as well.

"The Wissmanns are playing at a family music festival this weekend and square dancing is the festival's nightly entertainment," this person wrote.

"He's dancing with his sister in this picture and other girls in the video."

But as many have pointed out, Stephen would be well aware that Jana's parents would not approve of him dancing with other women.

And he probably wouldn't have done so if they were still together.

So it looks like another one has bitten the dust for Jana.

It's a shame, of course - but we give her a ton of credit for not settling despite tremendous pressure to do so.