Jana Duggar Breaks Jim Bob's Rules, Fuels Rumors That She's Secretly Married to Stephen Wissmann

When rumors that Jana Duggar was being courted by Stephen Wissmann first began to circulate, fans assumed that the couple would make an announcement when they got engaged.

When reports of Jana and Stephen's engagement started swirling, fans assumed that the couple would make an announcement after their eventual wedding.

Now, we're hearing reports that Jana and Stephen are secretly married, and they still haven't made their relationship public!

But fans feel they've pieced the situation together on the strength of one very important detail:

We're talking, of course, about pants.

Yes, Jana has been wearing pants in recent Instagram photos, and if you know anything about the infamous Duggar dress code, then you know that's a very big deal.

Before they're married, Duggar women are very strongly encouraged to follow the dress code that Jim Bob and Michelle have laid out for them.

Once they're hitched, however, it's their husbands who decide what they're allowed to wear.

Yeah, not exactly the most progressive group, those Duggars.

Anyway, it's for this reason that Jinger Duggar started wearing pants -- instead of the usual floor-length skirts -- after she married Jeremy Vuolo.

And now, it seems that her sister Jana has followed suit.

Jana is curretly visiting Jinger in Los Angeles, along with her brothers, James and Jason, and her best friend, Laura DeMasie.

It was once rumored that Jana and Laura were in a relationship, but now fans are convinced that it's Stephen who has captured Jana's heart.

Anyway, the group attended an LA Dodgers game together, and in the pics Jana posted on her Instagram page, fans were quick to notice that Jana appeared to be wearing pants.

That theory was later confirmed by a photo of Jana doing some shopping during the Las Vegas leg of her trip.

Yes, Jana went to Sin City and broke her father's sacred skirt rule.

It's like she's trying to give Jim Bob a heart attack, and we love every second of it!

Naturally, fans were enthusiastic about Jana's glow-up, and they were quick to let her know as much in the comments.

"I am living for this Jana style revolution!" one person wrote.

"She's in pants! I love it," a second commenter added.

"Love your style Jana! So simple and sleek always," a third chimed in.

Yes, it might just be a pair of pants, but it's a sight that Jana's diehard fans have been waiting to see for many, many years.

Now obviously, Jana's decision to wear pants doesn't necessarily mean that she's married, but it's a very interesting development, nonetheless.

Why else would she suddenly decide at the age of 31 that it's time to toss aside the rules she's been following for her entire life, and flip a very public middle finger to the mother and father with whom she still lives?

No, if we had to guess, we would say Jana is currently living in Nebraska with her new man -- but it might be a very long time before the couple decides to share that information with the world.