Jamie Spears Surveilled Daughter, Bugged Britney's Bedroom: Report

Just when you thought Jamie Spears could not be any more diabolical...

According to a new documentary on FX/Hulu titled "Controlling Britney Spears," Britney Spears' father hired a private security firm to conduct surveillance on his daughter.

The film even quotes Alex Vlasov, a former employee of company Black Box, who says on air that he worked with the pop singer for nine years.

Supporting his allegations with emais, text messages and even audio recordings, Vlasov says conservators bugged the star's phone and home, monitoring and surveying her usage on the device and her life indoors.

Vlasov also alleges that Britney's conservators -- most notable her dad -- asked him how to put parental controls on her iPhone and sync the device's iCloud with an iPad.

"It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison,” Vlasov says in the documentary.

"And security was put in a position to be the prison guards essentially."

Vlasov specifically points the accusatory finger at Jamie and a woman named Robin Greenhill, the latter of whom worked for Tri Star, Britney's business management company.

He claims Black Box hired him to set up an encryption system on Britney's mobile devices ... meaning texts and emails she' would send and receive would loop back to Jamie and Robin via a separate iPad they possessed.

Vlasov compared this system and this process to parents keeping a watchful eye over their minor children's activity.

Perhaps even more damning than the audacity of this alleged maneuver?

Vlasov says Jamie set up some sort of listening device in his daughter's bedroom.

To be clear, mirroring text messages and recording conversations in a private place without the consent of both parties involved can be a violation of the law.

Which may explain why an attorney for Jamie has now issued the following statement to The New York Times:

All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court.

His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court.

Jamie’s record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves.

You may notice that nowhere in that statement does Jamie deny what Vlasov described above.

Britney, of course, recently got engaged to Sam Asghari.

She has also asked a court to immediately remove Jamie as her conservator, a few weeks after he surprised many critics by stating he would walk away from the controversial position -- at some point down the line.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, meanwhile also responded to these new surveillance allegations.

He spoke to The New Yok Times late last week and stated...

Any unauthorized intercepting or monitoring of Britney’s communications -- especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system -- would represent a shameful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties.

Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and disgraceful, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony.

These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated.

Earlier this summer, Britney accused Jamie of conservator abuse and said he should be investigated all the ways he tried to control her life and her finances over the years.