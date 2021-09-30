Jamie Spears Responds to Conservatorship Suspension: This is YOUR Loss, Britney!

You've really gotta hand it to Jamie Spears.

The guy has some nerve.

Okay, fine. We take it back. We'll never hand anything to Jamie Spears at all.

But the guy still has some nerve.

On Wednesday, Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator of his daughter's estate.

This was a role Jamie held for 13 years, much to the chagrin, anger and depression of Britney Spears.

At multiple times this summer, the superstar singer testified to the horrors of Jamie's control -- telling a judge, on one occasion for example, that Jamie wouldn't even let his child remove her IUD.

Britney has charged Jamie with conservator abuse for the dominion he has held over her life and has said he should be investigated for this disgusting treatment.

Now, after being removed as conservator at last, Jamie has released a statement through his attorney.

As you might expect, it paints a very different picture of himself than the one Britney has illustrated over the past several weeks.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally," opens the message.

"For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

Continues the seemingly laughable statement:

"This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship.

"This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.

"For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required."

Back in 2007, Britney infamously shaved her head and appered to suffer a mental breakdown.

She was committed to a hospital at the time for a psychological evaluation, which is why the conservatorship was granted to begin with.

All these years later, however, the artist seems to have her life firmly back under control.

At least to the extent that her dad should not be making every single financial decision on her behalf, especially not after you read about the lengths Jamie went to in order to spy on his daughter.

In her statement on Thursday, lawyer Vivian Thoreen said that Jamie has been "biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."

She added:

"These facts make the outcome of yesterday's hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney.

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."

It was one week ago when Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asked the court to suspend Jamie... following Jamie's surprising admission that he was willing to step down as conservator at some point in the future.

At a hearing on Wednesday, judge Brenda Penny basically sped up the process.

The judge also approved Rosengart's request to appoint John Zabel as temporary conservator until December 31.

"[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," Penny said in court, referring to Britney of course.

Prior to this conclusion being reached, Rosengart appeared before Her Honor and accused Jamie of being "cruel" and "abusive" towards his oldest daughter.

He added that Britney "wants," "needs" and "deserves an orderly transition."

Thoreen, on behalf of Jamie Spears, sees things different, however.

"Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters," she concluded this morning.