Isabel Roloff Says Someone Has Threatened Her Unborn Child

Once again, we hate to say it, the following question must be asked:

WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?!?

Isabel Roloff essentially posed the same inquiry on social media late last week, calliing out the abhorrent individuals who harass her on a near-daily basis.

Even while she's pregnant with her first child.

Simply put, "people are vile," Roloff wrote on Instagram a few days ago, adding that she was turrning off her messages out of concerns over her "mental health."

What sort of remarks prompted this reaction from Isabel? She said a troll trashed her as "fat" and even threatened her unborn baby.

Hence why we must once again ask:

WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?!?

Isabel, who confirmed in July that she was expecting, went on to share an “important” message with her folloowers about why it’s “vital that you show up with kindness any chance you get," writing:

“People in the ‘public eye’ will read the nastiest things about themselves and have to just go about their days like they didn’t.

“Combat the bad with even more good. Make people smile for no reason. Above all else please spread LOVE, because it is so clearly needed now more than ever.

"If you are not adding to the good, shame on you. The world needs kind people.”

Said Isabel this summer as a caption to a photo of her and husband Jacob:

"We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December."

Isabel has since posted a number of pregnancy snapshots online, taking followers on her ongoing journey as she waits to give birth.

The 25-year old is clearly pretty darn excited about welcoming a child into the world, and we assume the same can be said about Jacob.

However, the former Little People, Big World has made a few headlines of late for the way he's handled the pregnancy news.

Specifically, Jacob made a point last week of telling fans that they'll never, EVER see a photo of his son.

"Yes this is my beautiful wife yes I am excited to be with her again yes I cannot wait to meet my son," wrote the ex-reality star alongside a picture of him and Isabell.

"Yes I am looking forward to the rest of my life con mi familial."

The father-to-be then commented on the supporting he was receiving by writing:

"Thank you thank you for friendly comments however none of you (online) will ever 'see' my son.

"It is, specifically, not personal."

Seems a little harsh, doesn't it?

But then you consider what Isabel heard from a total stranger on the Internet?

You consider what someone might write about a newborn?

You consider the privacy this little boy would lose?

And Jacob's stance makes a lot more sense, doesn't it?