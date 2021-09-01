Gregg Leakes Dies of Cancer; Husband of NeNe Leakes Was 66

Gregg Leakes, the husband of former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes, has passed away after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

He was 66 years old.

A family friend named Ernest Dukes confirmed the sad news, just days after NeNe told followers that Gregg was on the verge of passing away.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," the statement began.

"After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home.

"Surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," said Dukes.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family.

"& allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time," the family statement asked.

That is a more than reasonable request.

While on stage at a lounge in Georgia this past Saturday, NeNe told audience members:

“My husband is transitioning to the other side."

She shared this grim news in response to questions about why she did not seem upbeat.

With that answer, suddenly, everyone understood why NeNe was so down. She was already grieving.

The following day, NeNe also uploaded an image of the word "Broken" on Instagram -- with the prayer and heartbroken emojis.

Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018.

He had been in remission for two years... until NeNe confirmed the disease returned this past June.

"It's difficult," the long-time reality star during an Instagram Live at the time.

"He's super small.

"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."

In July, NeNe gave another update on her husband's condition.

This was after having to cancel a guest-hosting appearance on The Talk.

"I was suppose [sic] to be hosting The Talk today," she tweeted this summer.

"But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks."

The couple, who got married in 1997, divorced in 2011 prior to remarrying in June 2013.

They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, who is 22 years old.

Shortly after Gregg's initial diagnosis, NeNe admitteed things had become a challenge for her and Gregg.

"It's been a big transition for Gregg and I and our entire family," she told People Magazine in November 2018.

"To learn that Gregg has cancer? Our lives just changed that day.

"Our whole routine changed. Just … everything changed.

"I don't have cancer. Gregg has cancer. But I feel like our whole house has cancer."

Added Leakes back then:

"He's a changed person, his attitude changed.

"I feel like that day I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed."

"Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on edge.

"He's not nice, but he can't help it."

Gregg eventually issued a public apology to his soulmate.

"We always hurt the ones we love … because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back," he wrote.

"I'm tired of hurting my wife," he admitted.

He praised that it was Nene "who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too."

"She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me.

"I pray to God to get it together … she's done NO wrong …

"This is ALL me. Cancer WILL change your life."

Since those troubling times, the two have remained strong, with Gregg standing by NeNe's side amid her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September 2020.

We send our condolences to NeNe, her friends, family members and loved ones.

May Gregg Leakes rest in peace.