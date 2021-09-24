Farrah Abraham Got Into Furniture-Throwing BRAWL with Teen Mom Cast! [Details]

This particular week has been full of so much weird news that it's hard to keep track of it all.

Not only is Farrah Abraham returning to Teen Mom, she's actually talking sense here and there. Who would have thought?

Obviously, good behavior never lasts long with her.

It turns out that Farrah got into a physical altercation with multiple Teen Mom castmates almost immediately.

Sometimes, we can all exaggerate, referring to a shove as a "brawl" because it felt so dramatic at the time.

Not this time.

Farrah Abraham had furniture thrown at her.

What's especially is that this didn't go down at any kind of Reunion, where you might expect long-simmering tensions to boil over.

Instead, this happened at first sight.

A lot of people really, truly do not like Farrah Abraham. See? It's not just us.

Okay, let's start at the beginning.

MTV is doing a Teen Mom spinoff, comprised of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant alums.

Farrah's new castmates were hanging out at a hotel in San Diego County and attending therapy.

Here's the kicker: they had no idea that Farrah would be darkening their doorways.

This wasn't an oversight on production's part.

They wanted everyone else to get together and hang out with no inkling that Farrah would be part of the cast.

The good folks at The Ashley's Reality Roundup spoke to an inside source and convinced them to spill.

“The producers didn’t tell the other cast that Farrah was coming," the insider confirmed.

The source explained that production kept this need-to-know "because they wanted a big reaction."

If they wanted a big reaction, that's exactly what they got.

"Everyone was absolutely pissed when they found out about Farrah," the insider described.

"Words were said," the source shared. Yes, we can certainly imagine so.

"One of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ girls actually flipped some furniture in anger," the insider revealed.

"Another girl threw something [toward Farrah]," the source detailed.

"And," the insider continued, "it hit a different cast member on accident."

"It was complete chaos," the source characterized the situation.

If you're trying to work out who it was exactly who was clashing with Farrah on that level ... it's not as obvious as you might be imagining.

According to the report, the two people involved in the physical side of things haven't really fought with Farrah in the past.

But you don't have to personally feud with Farrah in order to dislike her.

One can simply know anything about her. That gets the job done pretty well.

Farrah has a heart full of malice and has been known to spew racist, cruel statements at the slightest provocation.

Of course, this always could have been worse.

The spinoff could have included Jenelle Evans, which crosses the line of basic decency.

Yes, even for reality television.

Jenelle is a terrible person an a horrible mom.

Her husband, David Eason, is a monster.

We wish that we could be surprised that MTV considered that, but we'll settle for being disgusted.