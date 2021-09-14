Erika Jayne to Spill ALL the Tea on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion

Erika Jayne recenly bared it all on social media.

Taking folllowers aback, the polarizingg Bravo personality uploaded a topless photo to Instagram a few days ago.

Now, meanwhile, a reliable source claims that Jayne is about to bare everything in a very different way.

On his SiriusXM podcast on Monday, Andy Cohen assured listeners that Jayne is prepared to spill every ounce of tea on the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The special has already been filmed, according to Cohen, so he knows exactly what viewers will see on air.

"The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies," Cohen teased on his show yesterday.

"I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what's going on."

Jayne, of course, has been butting heads with pretty much all her co-stars for several weeks now.

The controversial cast member has been accused of conspiring with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, to defraud his past legal clients out of a multi-million dollar settlement they earned after their loved ones were killed in a plane crash three-plus years ago.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

This is a heinous allegation.

Jayne, however, has claimed to anyone who will listen that she never had any idea what Tom was up to in this regard.

Yes, she filed to divorce Giradi in late 2020.

Because he had been cheating on her incessantly, though, Erika has continually alleged.

Not because she was trying to hide the assets the couple had acquired through their illegal scheme.

Cohen, meanwhile, says Erika "answers everything" about her failed marriage and about these troubling legal allegations while on the reunion stage.

"The viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling," he previewed on his podcast.

"I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising.

"We spoke about everything."

Jayne recently blew up at her colleagues for their constant questioning of her actions and motives.

She has maintained her innocence, even in the face of a $25 million lawsuit.

It is worth remembering, too, that Erika has not been charged with any crimes.

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” an insider told The Daily Mail this month.

“The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back.”

As for these other Housewives at the reunion?

Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley "get into it" and Erika does break down in tears at one point, Cohen said.

However, "there were no walk-offs, which I loved," Andy added.

"Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end, she said:

'You know what, everybody sat here and took it today,' which was true. Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Will you be tuning in for the reunion?!?