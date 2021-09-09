Erika Jayne: Forget All That Embezzlement! Look at My Topless Pics!

Welp.

This is one way to distract a nation from the possibility that you helped your shady husband embezzle millions of dollars from the widows and children of those who died in a 2018 airplane crash.

It's a weird way.

But it's certainly a way.

On Wednesday, Jayne uploaded a pair of racy photos to her Instagram page, one of which featured the long-time Bravo personality with nearly no clothing on.

Like, anywhere at all.

We're talking full-on topless here, folks, prompting Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon to ask the following question of Jayne in her Comments section:

“You need some clothes boo?"

Perhaps.

According to basically everyone on the Internet, though, Jayne really needs to get a clue instead.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, after all, has been accused of working with estranged spouse Tom Girardi to defraud his former law firm clients out of millions of dolllars.

Jayne has repeatedly denied these claims, but she was also just sued for $25 million -- and her legal woes may only just be starting.

In a July episode of the show, Jayne opened up about how her relationship with Girardi worsened over the years due to a lack of trust.

She pleaded totally innocent at the time, and has done so many times since.

“One lesson that I’ve learned: When I entered my marriage, I was 28 years old and the power balance was [skewed]. You see what’s happening with me today," she said on air.

"Please look at your bank accounts. You have to. Don’t ignore it.

"I think, too, the more money your husband makes the more he shuts you out. And 22 years later, it doesn’t end up great.”

Erika has since blasted her haters and her own Bravo co-stars for not believing her -- and, look, she may be telling the truth.

But it's still in rather poor taste to post these kinds of photos amid such an ongoing scandal.

"Take those photos before jail honey,' wrote one critic in response to Jayne's risque snapshot, while another said she had "No shame" and added the hashtag #tonedeaf.

Pretty hard to argue with, isn't it?

Meanwhile, after her colleagues started questioning if Jayne actually was complicit in her husband's suppose scheme this month, the wannabe singer fired back about, saying Sutton Stracke and company were “torturing” her.

“How do you think I feel? … I feel a lot worse than you do,” Jayne said on a September episode.

"“Look at me, c’mon. Look at my f—king life. … Why are you all doing this to me? I’m looking at all of you.

"What are you doing?”

The reality star then questioned why those around her are “trying to accuse me of lying” when she was just looking for their support.

“Do you know something about my life that I don’t? If you do speak up, I’m very interested to know.

"Look at me, I’ll go head on with you all f—king day. I’m telling the truth,” Jayne added during the heated conversation with the women.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about. Nothing.”