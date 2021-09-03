Erika Jayne Claps All the Way Back: F--k the Haters! I'll Never Quit!

Erika Jayne would like to make something very clear.

Are you listening?

Are you paying attention?

Go ahead and pull your chair up close to your computer screen -- because here she goes...

SUCK IT! I'M NOT GOING ANYWHERE!

The ongoing season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has basically been transformed into the Erika Jayne Hour, as this long-time cast member fights back against some rather heinous charges.

She's accused of working with estranged husband Tom Girardi to embezzle money from past law firm clients of his.

Not just any law firm clients either... but the loved ones of those who perished in a 2018 plane crash.

Late last month, Jayne was sued for $25 million because she allegedly spent millions of dollars that were meant to go into the bank accounts of the aforementioned clients.

On the latest episode of this beloved franchise, meanwhile, Erika fired back hard at her co-stars; specifically, Sutton Stracke, who said she doesn't beliieve Jayne has been telling the truth about her role in Tom's supposed scheme.

"Why are you torturing me? All of you," Jayne said to her colleagues, turning to her attention to Sutton and adding:

"Do you know something about my life that I don't? If you do, speak up. I'm very interested to know. Look at me, I'll go head on with you all f---ing day. I'm telling the truth.

"I am not a liar. You have a lot of f---ing nerve."

Jumping on Twitter after the episode aired, Jayne took on all comers.

“Sutton is the only one strong enough to say what others said behind closed doors,” one social media wrote.

“It’s not about you ‘fighting for yourself,’ it’s about you genuinely responding to friends’ questions and concerns.”

Erika replied simply: “We’re not ‘friends’ in case you haven’t noticed.”

Later, someone else slammed Kyle Richards for calling Sutton out for sugarcoating her previous remarks about Jayne.

“Wow [Kyle] what an assh-le! [Sutton] tried to talk to [Erika] and she shut her down immediately! I would never talk to Kyle again if I were you Sutton!” this individual Tweeted.

“Wrong,” Erika asserted.

“[Sutton] tried to give an early, sanitized version of what she said to Kyle and I wasn’t having it. [Kyle] finally got it out of her at the table. Don’t be fooled.”

Elsewhere, a viewer told Jone not to “be fooled” by Kyle, prompting Jayne to assure all interested parties that another confrontation is on tap.

“You don’t be fooled !!! KYLE TALKED SMACK ABOUT YOU TOO!” the fan noted.

“SHE WAS IN AGREEMENT QITH QHAT THE OTHER LADIES WERE SAYING ABOUT YOU ! AND DORIT TALKED ABOUT YOU AND BACK PEDDLED IN FRONT OF THE WORLD!”

Responded Jayne: “Don’t worry, we’ll get to that.”

As you can see, Jayne has her supporters.

But she also has her detractors, and it's to these folks she issued the following statement:

God forbid I fight for myself. Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. F–k that.

Thank you to everyone that is supportive and understanding. I will not be stopped.

We're sure Jayne will have plenty more to say on these topics, but she had to peace out on Wednesday night.

"Someone just sent me some yummy cannolis so goodnight Twitter. Im going to enjoy myself,” she concluded.

“Y’all dumb b*tches with the conspiracy theories will keep at it alll night.

"Check back in the AM."