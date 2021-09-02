Erika Jayne Breaks Down, Blows Up at Real Housewives Cast: "Why Are You Torturing Me?"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hosted a dinner party on Wednesday night.

Or, to be specific and accurate, based on the latest's episode official title...

... The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hosted THE DINNER PARTY FROM HELL on Wednesday night.

The installment opened with Kyle Richard and Sutton Stracke touching on Erika Jayne's earlier outburst Lisa Rinna's luncheon, which Sutton said made her realize Erika is "not as fragile" as she had believed.

"You can't call me Miss Small Town, now you've made me angry," said Sutton, who vowed to have a "hardcore conversation" with Erika the next time they saw each other.

In a confessional, Sutton then made it clear she didn't believe Erika's constant claims that she had no knowledge of her estranged husband's allegedly illegal activities:

"Erika is acting like she's totally innocent -- emphasis on the word acting -- but Erika made a deal with the devil and the devil always comes knocking."

Cut to a dinner party at Kathy's home... the entire cast getting together... and the you-know-what hitting the fan.

"I wanna make sure that you're okay," claimed Sutton, prompting immediate backlash from her rival.

"What are you trying to do? I don't need to clear the air with you, you've made your position very clear. I don't need to hear it, I've heard it from everyone else," Erika replied.

"I have enough problems. I only have enough capacity for the things that really matter and your opinion of me does not matter."

With that, Erika went to the bathroom -- only to return and be seated right next to Sutton.

What are the odds?!?

"I just tried to have this conversation with Erika and I don't want to upset her," Sutton told the ladies, before Erika cut her off, saying she wasn't upset and simply felt Stracke's opinion "does not matter" to her.

When Stracke said she had the bell and was speaking, Erika fired back:

"I don't give a f---k what you have."

This response did not go over well.

"You have to stop speaking to me like that. You do," said Sutton.

But Jayne wasn't gonna take it this week, saying all the controversy surrounding her these days had nothing at all to do with anyone else in the cast.

However, Dorit Kemsley disagreed, saying "every time an article is written" about the legal drama, the other Housewives are "dragged into it" as well.

Erika then turned vengeful.

"There's gonna be a day when all of this is behind me and it's going to be a very sweet day and I'm going to remember those who were with me and I'm going to remember those who were against me," she told her co-stars.

"Trust me.

"Just trust me on that."

As you may already know, though, Tom Girardi is accused of embezzling money from the loved ones of those who died in a 2018 plane crash.

Hence Dorit telling Erika:

"I am going to support you to the bitter end, I will do anything you need, anything.

"But, holy s---, when you're reading about victims and orphans, that's very hard to digest."

Erika had yet another counter, however.

"I feel a lot worse than you do." she said, andthen turned her attention to the group and asked:

"Why are you torturing me? All of you."

"Why are you still talking? Why are you all doing this to me?" Erika then asked again.

"I'm looking at all of you. What are you doing?! Seriously! Every time I come to one of these events, the s--- gets kicked out of me.

"For something I didn't even f---ing do. Dorit, if you would like to trade places me, let me know.

"Why don't you have some compassion for where I am right now."

At one point here, Sutton jumped in to say she didn't "100% trust" Erika's side of the story, leading to another rant from Jayne:

"What the f--- do you think I'm doing? What are you doing right now? You're trying to accuse me of lying and I'm not a liar.

"Do you know something about my life that I don't? If you do, speak up. I'm very interested to know. Look at me, I'll go head on with you all f---ing day. I'm telling the truth. I am not a liar.

"You have a lot of f---ing nerve."

"Don't talk to me like that, seriously," Sutton shot back her.

"Shut the f--- up. You have no idea what you're talking about," responded an irate Jayne.

The episode concluded with a To be continued -- and absolutely nothing resolved between any of them.

Which, of course, is exactly how producers want it. More fodder for next week!