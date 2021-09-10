Erika Jayne Betrayed by Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley: Backstabbers!!

She might deserve it. She might not.

Either way, Erika Jayne has been under siege from haters accusing her of thievery of the highest order.

Her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven't exactly been uniformly supportive, as we have all seen.

Erika feels downright betrayed by Kyle and Dorit ... and there's only one Housewife whom she feels that she can trust.

RadarOnline reports that Erika Jayne has had a rude awakening while watching this season play out on screen.

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have been two of her closest friends on the cast.

But that is in the past tense, however, after what Bravo has shown the world.

Erika reportedly feels that the two women have betrayed her friendship and her.

She is only communicating regularly with one of her fellow Housewives.

That castmate, of course, is Lisa Rinna.

According to the report, Erika was fuming as she viewed many of the conversations and comments about her ongoing case.

A lot of it, she knew while she was filming -- because she was there.

But other moments took place when she was not in the room, and she's only now seeing her castmates for how they really feel.

According to The Daily Mail's insider, Erika is "disappointed and shocked" by how things played out.

Specifically, she was crushed by "how Kyle Richards has turned on her."

"And," the source added, Erika "now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true."

"Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively," the insider commented.

We have of course seen Kyle's confessionals ourselves.

She has raised a lot of questions about the timeline of Erika's divorce amidst the lawsuits against estranged ex Tom Girardi.

Meanwhile, the source shared that Erika "feels the hypocrisy from Dorit is outrageous."

"All you have to do is google her name and see what pops up there," the insider added.

The source suggested: "add her husband's name to the google search, and your jaw will drop."

None of us are any strangers to Paul Kemsley's legal difficulties or their impacts upon Dorit.

There are seemingly some very obvious parallels between Dorit and Erika.

With that in mind, one might have guessed that Dorit would be Erika's first and most outspoken defender.

Instead, the report alleged, Erika believes that Lisa Rinna is her "only true friend on the show."

"The other women say one thing to her face," the insider described, "and something completely different behind her back."

The source added that, in Erika's estimation, "Lisa actually has her back."

It's no secret that Erika has beef with Kyle and Dorit to some degree.

Kathy Hilton's dinner showed some of their true colors to viewers, prompting fans to warn Erika of how her friends really felt.

On social media, Erika promised her supporters: "Don't worry, we'll get to that."

What makes Erika's predicament different from so many others in the franchise is that this is not a personal problem.

Cheating is a personal problem. Being married to a cheater is a personal problem.

Alcoholism is. Lying is. Not being able to control what you blurt out on Instagram is.

Erika's situation is different from Denise Richards' or Luann de Lesseps' or Braunwyn Windham-Burke's or Vicki Gunvalson's or Kelly Dodd's.

This is, to put it bluntly, her "real life" beyond just the matter of her marriage.

Tom's creditors are coming after her, in some cases, accusing her of -- knowingly or unknowingly -- possessing stolen assets.

It's always bad when your friends don't seem to have your back, but this time, it's worse.

Erika is trying to defend her reputation, and having her castmates openly doubt her on screen is not helping.

That said ... none of us know her true thoughts and feelings about her castmates, no matter what any report or insider claims.