Emmy Awards 2021: The Full List of Winners!

by at .

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired live Sunday night from Los Angeles.

It was a return to form for the awards show after last year's pivot to a virtual event.

Some of the most prolific celebrities around got to dress up, hand out trophies, and possibly earn some along the way.

73rd Emmy Awards Poster

Cedric the Entertainer was on hand as the host, providing comic relief, some awkward moments, and everything else you'd expect from a live telecast.

The big question going into the event was whether Ted Lasso would emerge as a Schitt's Creek-like success story.

The Apple TV+ comedy notched 13 nominations total to become the most-nominated work this window, which is pretty great.

Ted Lasso's star is shining much brighter this season, with many calling it the best show on TV.

Cedric the Entertainer Hosts Emmy Awards

Did it snag the best comedy series win, or did Emily in Paris pull off the most shocking upset in the history of this awards show?

That's not a knock on the quality of Emily in Paris. It was a perfectly bingeable series that took us to a stereotypical iteration of Paris.

Hey, there were stay-at-home orders, so it was like a vacation!

But who got to hand out these trophies?

Ellen Pompeo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

The list of big names included Awkwafina, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, and Lane Factor were also on hand to give them out.

Let's delve into how all of your favorite shows and stars fared. Scroll down to find out the list of Emmy winners.

Peter Morgan With The Crown Emmy

Drama Series

 The Boys (Amazon)

 Bridgerton (Netflix)

 The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

 The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 Pose (FX)

 This Is Us (NBC)

Olivia Colman With Her Emmy

Lead Actress, Drama

 Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

 Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

 Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

 Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

 Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O' Connor With His Emmy

Lead Actor, Drama

 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

 Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

 Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

 Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

 Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Gillian Anderson With Her Emmy

Supporting Actress, Drama

 Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

 Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

 Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

 Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Drama

 Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) -- -- Winner

 O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

 Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple

Comedy Series

 Black-ish (ABC)

 Cobra Kai (Netflix)

 Emily in Paris (Netflix)

 Hacks (HBO Max)

 The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

 The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 Pen15 (Hulu)

 Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Jean Smart Attends Emmy Awards

Lead Actress, Comedy

 Aidy Bryant, Shrill

 Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

 Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

 Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

 Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) -- Winner

Jason Sudeikis Holds Two Emmy Awards

Lead Actor, Comedy

 Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

 Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

 Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

 Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)

Hannah Waddingham Holds Emmy Award

Supporting Actress, Comedy

 Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

 Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

 Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

 Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

 Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

 Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Brett Goldstein

Supporting Actor, Comedy

 Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

 Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

 Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

 Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

 Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

 Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Queen's Gambit Wins

Limited Series

 I May Destroy You (HBO)

 Mare of Easttown (HBO)

 The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) -- Winner

 The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

 WandaVision (Disney+)

Kate Winslet Wins Emmy

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

 Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

 Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

 Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

 Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) -- Winner

Ewan McGregor With Emmy

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

 Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

 Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

 Ewan McGregor (Halston) -- Winner

 Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

 Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Julianne Nicholson Wins Emmy

Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

 Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)

 Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

 Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO) -- Winner

 Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

 Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

 Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Evan Peters Wins Emmy

Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

 Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

 Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

 Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

 Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

 Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

 Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO) -- Winner

 Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

John Oliver With Two Emmys

Variety Talk Series

 Conan (TBS)

 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

 Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) -- Winner

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Lorne Michaels Attends Emmy Awards

Variety Sketch Series

 A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

 Saturday Night Live (NBC) -- Winner

RuPaul's Drag Race Emmy Win

Competition Series

 The Amazing Race (CBS)

 Nailed It! (Netflix)

 RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) -- Winner

 Top Chef (Bravo)

 The Voice (NBC)

RuPaul Attends 2021 Emmy Awards

Host, Reality or Competition Program

 Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)

 Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)

 RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) -- Winner

 Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)

 Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef (Bravo)

Karamo Brown DWTS Photo

Structured Reality Program

 Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

 Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

 Queer Eye (Netflix) -- Winner

 Running Wild With Bear Grylls (National Geographic)

 Shark Tank (ABC)

RuPaul Charles Emmy Look

Unstructured Reality Program

 Becoming (Disney+)

 Below Deck (Bravo)

 Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

 RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1) -- Winner

 Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards Photos

Ellen Pompeo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Cedric the Entertainer Hosts Emmy Awards
RuPaul Attends 2021 Emmy Awards
RuPaul's Drag Race Emmy Win
Lorne Michaels Attends Emmy Awards
John Oliver With Two Emmys

Emmy Awards Videos

Felicity Huffman Mocked, Dragged at 2019 Emmy Awards
Felicity Huffman Mocked, Dragged at 2019 Emmy Awards
Emmy Awards Fashion: Who Wore It Best?
Emmy Awards Fashion: Who Wore It Best?
Glenn Weiss Wins Emmy, PROPOSES ON STAGE!
Glenn Weiss Wins Emmy, PROPOSES ON STAGE!