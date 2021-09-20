Emmy Awards 2021: The Full List of Winners!

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired live Sunday night from Los Angeles.

It was a return to form for the awards show after last year's pivot to a virtual event.

Some of the most prolific celebrities around got to dress up, hand out trophies, and possibly earn some along the way.

Cedric the Entertainer was on hand as the host, providing comic relief, some awkward moments, and everything else you'd expect from a live telecast.

The big question going into the event was whether Ted Lasso would emerge as a Schitt's Creek-like success story.

The Apple TV+ comedy notched 13 nominations total to become the most-nominated work this window, which is pretty great.

Ted Lasso's star is shining much brighter this season, with many calling it the best show on TV.

Did it snag the best comedy series win, or did Emily in Paris pull off the most shocking upset in the history of this awards show?

That's not a knock on the quality of Emily in Paris. It was a perfectly bingeable series that took us to a stereotypical iteration of Paris.

Hey, there were stay-at-home orders, so it was like a vacation!

But who got to hand out these trophies?

The list of big names included Awkwafina, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, and Lane Factor were also on hand to give them out.

Let's delve into how all of your favorite shows and stars fared. Scroll down to find out the list of Emmy winners.

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Supporting Actress, Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) -- Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) -- -- Winner

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) -- Winner

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) -- Winner

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) -- Winner

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston) -- Winner

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO) -- Winner

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO) -- Winner

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) -- Winner

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) -- Winner

Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) -- Winner

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Host, Reality or Competition Program

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) -- Winner

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef (Bravo)

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix) -- Winner

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (National Geographic)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1) -- Winner

Selling Sunset (Netflix)