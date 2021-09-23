Duggar Cousin Speaks Out: This Family Won't Be Safe Until Josh Goes to Jail!

The list of people who believe that Josh Duggar might be innocent of the charges against him seems to get shorter by the day.

His parents are still holding out hope that he'll go free, but deep down, they probably know that he's guilty as hell.

Conversely, it appears that Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, really believes he's innocent, but she's had to perform some serious mental gymnastics in order to get to that point.

Yes, we're referring to the rumor that Anna believes Josh was framed by the Biden administration, and that he would still be a free man if Trump had been re-elected.

The Duggars were an unhinged bunch before Josh was arrested, of course.

Now, it seems that some of them have descended into full-blown psychosis.

Fortunately, Jim Bob's influence is not as powerful as it once was, which means that some of the Duggars have not been brainwashed, and are able to see the situation for what it is.

Rumor has it that several members of the family -- including Jill and Jinger Duggar and their spouses -- believe that Josh is guilty and are secretly hoping that he'll be imprisoned.

Now, another member of the Duggar family has been added to this list of realists -- but this one might not be familiar to Counting On fans.

Josh Andrew Studdard is the 31-year-old son of Jim Bob's adoptive cousin.

While he's removed from the famous branch of the family by several degrees of separation, Suddard is technically a member of the extended Duggar clan.

And while others have hinted that they think Josh should serve time -- we're referring specifically to Jinger's hope that "justice will be served" -- Studdard is the first relative of Jim Bob's to explicitly state that he hopes Josh will go to prison.

“I think anyone should have a consequence for doing something illegal and awful. What he did was very wrong," Studdard said in a recent interview with The Sun.

Studdard also threw shade at Anna, as well as other members of the family who are still supporting Josh despite the overwhelming evidence of his guilt.

“I would never stay with anyone after that… I don’t know how they think," Studdard told the outlet.

“It’s sad. I reached out to one of the family members in May. But it’s probably best that they take a break from TV and settle their issues behind closed doors.”

Studdard did not offer any specifics with regard to which family member he spoke with, but he certainly got his wish with regard to the family's TV career.

Counting On was canceled by TLC just weeks after Josh's arrest, and this time, it seems very unlikely that the family will be able to make another comeback.

Folks like Jill and Jinger, who have distanced themselves from their predatory brother and problematic parents, might one day be able to make a living in media again.

But along with Studdard, those two are in the minority, as most of the Duggars have remained supportive to Josh.

Perhaps some minds will change when Josh's case finally goes to trial on November 30.

However, we wouldn't hold your breath.

While a few dissenters might be capable of thinking for themselves, for the most part, the Duggars are as loyal to their own as members of the Mafia.