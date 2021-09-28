Demi Lovato: I've Seen Aliens TWICE! They Live Among Us!

It's not quite October, but if you're looking to kick off your spooky season a little early, you've come to the right place!

Remember when Demi Lovato said they were California sober, and everyone got all pissed off because the singer didn't seem to have any idea what sobriety actually means?

Well, those critics weren't wrong, because anyone who's still drinking and smoking weed definitely shouldn't be describing themselves as sober.

That said, based on Demi's latest comments, we definitely want a little bit of whatever they're smoking.

In a recent interview with E! News' "Daily Pop," Lovato opened up about a recent experience in which they encountered a UFO while hiking through California's Joshua Tree National Park.

“We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me,” the singer said.

“It was a beautiful and incredible experience.”

Not surprisingly, fans have openly wondered if Demi's Joshua Tree experience was "enhanced" by any sort of illicit substances.

But according to Lovato, this is not the first time they've experienced a close encounter of the third kind.

Demi stated in an earlier interview that they had a “profound experience” during their 28th birthday celebrations in 2020.

“I made [alien] contact, and it was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it,” they said.

“We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky,” Lovato elaborated, adding that they saw “huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky," Lovato added.

“I realized [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well.”

Demi went on to say that aliens are not all that rare, and are "actually living among us."

“[They are] very caring, very intelligent beings that are just looking out for the best interest of our planet,” Lovato told the interviewer.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Demi has found a way to cash in on their otherworldly encounters.

It was recently announced that Demi will be hosting a new series entitled Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which is set to debut on the Peacock streaming service on September 30.

The show will feature Demi meeting with experts on the paranormal and traveling places where UFO encounters seem to be the most abundant.

“You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed,” the singer says in a promo for the series.

“It changes your reality, for sure.”

Well, maybe that old X-Files tagline is true: The truth is out there.

And perhaps Demi Lovato has discovered that the truth can be located at Joshua Tree National Park after consuming large quantities of LSD.