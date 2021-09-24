Debra Messing: Why the Hell Is Kim Kardashian Hosting SNL?! She Sucks!

Earlier this week, Saturday Night Live revealed its lineup for the first four episodes of the show's 47th season.

Owen Wilson will kick things off, and the only surprise there is that it's taken this long for such a beloved comedic actor to assume hosting duties.

But it's the announcement about the following week that has the show's fanbase sharply divided.

On October 9, Kim Kardashian will take the stage at studio 8H, along with musical guest Halsey.

Now obviously, Kim is one of the most famous women on the planet.

But she's also not an actress, a comedian, or a performer of any kind, really.

For that reason a lot of people -- including actress Debra Messing (who hasn't been doing much performing in her own right lately) -- believe that Kim is somehow unqualified to host an ancient sketch comedy show.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” the actress tweeted shortly after next month's lineup was announced.

“Am I missing something?” she added.

We know that question was meant to be rhetorical, but yes, Debra is 100 percent missing something.

Specifically, she seems to have missed about the past decade of new SNL episodes.

Yes, many of the show's hosts are performers, but countless athletes and politicians have stepped into the role as well.

Thankfully, many of the people who responded to Debra's post pointed this out to her.

“You may not like her, but as you say, KK is a cultural icon,” one user replied

“SNL has had athletes, politicians, community leaders, models, businessmen and media personalities as hosts. I am not a fan of her, but she may be great.”

This situation is not unlike the controversy that arose earlier this week when a lame hanger-on threatened to release a sequel to Kim's infamous sex tape.

Kim has earned her place as one of the wealthiest and best-known women on the planet, yet she's still being torn down by less-successful haters who simply won't allow her to move on from her past.

Yes, Messing is more successful than the former Ray J associate who's threatening to release the footage, but her complaint about Kim still reeks of jealousy.

And sadly, it's not the first time that Debra has exposed her own bitterness over the very specific issue of appearing on SNL.

She also lashed out when Elon Musk stepped was tapped to step in as host last year.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to host @nbcsnl . Ain’t gonna lie— seeing Elon Musk given that privilege- not the funniest of people- really hurts my heart," Messing tweeted at the time.

Again, no one is making the claim that Elon is a comic genius, but Debra is missing the point entirely.

Not only was the Musk episode SNL's highest-rated of the season, it also spawned countless memes and offered quite a few laughs.

Much of the humor was derived from the fact that Musk is very much not a comedian.

Would a sketch about video game villain Wario have been as humorous if the character had been played by an actor whom we've already seen in outrageous costumes and situations? Almost certainly not.

These days, late night shows -- SNL included -- can't survive from the ad revenue they receive from their initial broadcast.

They need to generate viral clips that will be passed around social media for days and weeks afterward.

Whether you love them or hate them, there's no denying that Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian aren the kind of celebrities who generate that level of interest.

Debra Messing, on the other hand, only makes headlines when she's bashing someone like Elon Musk or Kim Kardashian.