Dean McDermott: Did He Just Confirm That He's Divorcing Tori Spelling?

Given how much Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been through over the course of their relationship, we started to assume that their marriage could endure just about anything.

But it seems these two might have finally crossed paths with a pair of forces too powerful for them -- poverty and obscurity.

Yes, as long as they were rich and famous, Tori and Dean were able to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune together.

Hell, Tori caught Dean cheating, and she didn't even dump him!

Now that these two have regular-person concerns to compound their marriage problems, however ...

... Well, it seems they're having more trouble making it work.

Last month, Spelling hinted that her marriage is over.

A week later, Tori was spotted without her wedding ring.

The couple is still living together, but insiders say that's only because Dean is too broke to move out.

Throughout all of this, Dean has kept quiet, a fact that many assumed was his way of admitting the rumors were true.

Now, McDermott has finally broken his silence -- and it seems he discovered a way to address the rumors without confirming or denying them.

“I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” McDermott said this week during a podcast interview.

“It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.'”

Yeah, Dean seems to be engaging in a bit of trickery here.

And the fact that he never actually says "no, Tori and I are not getting divorced" is raising a lot of eyebrows.

“It’s just weird that people need to know,” Dean continued.

“‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”

"It's weird that people need to know" is sort of a strange comment from a guy who's starred in multiple reality shows about his marital troubles, but we guess Dean is trying to have it both ways these days.

McDermott confirmed the rumors that he was also spotted without his wedding ring -- but he says it's not because he and Tori are separated.

“I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket,” he explained.

“And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course," McDermott continued.

"So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. ‘He doesn’t have his ring.’ So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'”

In a similar vein, Tori recently admitted that she and Dean are sleeping in separate beds -- but she insists that it's not because of trouble within their relationship.

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she said in June.

“Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me," Tori added.

"So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”

It sort of sounds like Tori and Dean have concocted a plan for speaking about the situation publicly without giving too much away.

Unfortunately, their little word game isn't as clever as they think it is.