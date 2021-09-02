Dancing With the Stars Casts One Bachelor, One Gigantic Cheater

Welp.

Dancing With the Stars has done it again.

The long-running ABC competition, which has often cast controversial contestants with questionable pasts, has once again given a platform to a so-called celebrity who is only famous for being really awful.

In this instance, the show may have plummeted to a new low, too.

On Wednesday, we learned that Olivia Jade willl compete on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

And just who is Olivia Jade?

She's a 21-year old social media influencer who is also the daughter of disgraced actress Lori Loughlin.

Jade was also at the center of an enormous scandal in 2019 after her parents were indicted for a college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli infamously admitted that they paid $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.

This scheme included pretending that Jade was a member of her high school rowing team.

At one point, Jade willingly posed for a photo (below) to make it look like she took part in this sport... in order to pad her high school resume and fool the aforementioned university into accepting her.

After months of social media silence, Olivia spoke out about the scandal on Red Table Talk in December 2020

“I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward,” she said on Facebook Watch series.

“I’m not trying to victimize myself.

"I don’t want pity — I don’t deserve pity. We messed up.

"I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up.’ I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

As punishment for her sin, Jade has now been rewarded with a platform on national television.

And some people dare to say that certain folks benefit from white privilege!

As for who will be joining this pretentious and spoiled 21-year old on Season 30?

ABC previously confirmed that former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore would be coming on board.

So will JoJo Siwa, who will make history by competing with a same-sex dance partner.

We can now also report, meanwhile, that Matt James is on board.

The Season 25 Bachelor, James selected Rachael Kirkconnell as his champion... only to break up with her after a bunch of racist old social media posts surfaced... and then got back together with her.

The ex-athlete is one of many Bachelor Nation stars to take part on the show.

Trista Sutter, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe all appeared on Dancing with the Stars over the years.

Elsewhere, Olympian Suni Lee has also been cast on Season 30.

Season 30 kicks off on September 20 on ABC at 8/7c.