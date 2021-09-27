Cynthia Bailey Confirms Exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Next Chapter, Here I Come!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are in for at least one real big change on Season 14:

Cynthia Bailey just announced that she's finished with the franchise.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta," the veteran cast said in an Instagram statement on Monday.

"Thank you NBCUniversal, Bravo and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next!"

Bailey's exit comes amid constant chatter that The Real Housewives of Atlanta will look very different in 2022.

Don't just take it from us, however.

"[There will] definitely cast shake up," Kenya Moore previously told Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima this week, adding:

"Some new faces... and some old faces not there."

The season 13 lineup for Real Housewives of Atlanta included Kenya... Bailey... Porsha Williams... Kandi Burruss... and newcomer Drew Sidora.

For those paying close attention, Cynthia's decision today should not come as a major shock.

"Word on the street is I may be out of a job," Bailey quipped to Wendy Williams on the latter's talk show in June, continuing at the time:

"Here's the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn't want to be fired from there.

"I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God's will, not my will, will be done. I have had an amazing run. It's been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder."

At this point, it therefore seems as if Bailey did her best on Monday to beat Bravo to the punch.

The network can't fire her if she quits ahead of time, you know?!?

Concluded Bailey in her message...

Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!

I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.

Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support.

Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.

It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!

Bailey joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010 for season three and has remained a lead cast member up until the most recent season of the drama.

It's worth noting, however, that Cynthia will still play a key role on Real Housewives All Stars, which is scheduled to premiere later this year on Peacock.

It was filmed in Turks and Caicos and will feature women from every version of the Real Housewives franchise currently on the air.

Bailey previously gushed to E! News The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of the ensemble cast; to bring you guys this good entertainment and share our lives with you," she said in December 2020.

"I've been doing this for, what...This is my 12th season at this point! I can't keep up because I have been here so long...

"I am proud to be a part of this group of women who keep you guys so entertained."