Corey Rathgeber Tells the Real Story of Secretly Marrying Evelin Villegas!

by at .

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas revealed a long-kept secret.

In the late spring of 2019, Corey and Evelin married in Ecuador.

They kept this an absolute secret -- despite rumors -- for well over a year.

Now, Corey is sharing the whole story of that secret wedding ... and also sharing the pictures!

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas as Husband and Wife

"Here is the full and complete story of when and how me and Evelin got married!" Corey wrote on Instagram.

He shared a series of never-before-seen photos of the secret ceremony.

"On June 11th 2019 me and Evelin got secretly married in Guayaquil, Ecuador," he shared.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Marry in Guayaquil

"We didn't tell anyone," Corey acknowledged.

He explained that they kept the news quiet "because Evelin wasn't ready for her family or anyone to know she had gotten married at that time."

Corey added: "I respected her wishes."

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Share Secret Wedding Photos

"We decided to keep it a secret," Corey continued.

"The production team was not made aware of this," he revealed.

Corey explained that this was "because we had just finished filming our first season."

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber married June 11, 2019

"At the time," Corey shared, "we were not in talks with filming again."

He offered: "So we didnt feel obligated to inform them."

Corey affirmed: "It was a very private and special moment for us!"

Evelin Villegas - and got married (one year ago in Guayaquil)

"When we arrived in Guayaquil," Corey recalled, "we went to the place to get married."

"However, we forgot one very important fact," he admitted.

"We needed witnesses," Corey shared.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3

"We tried, but they would not marry us without having at least 2 witnesses!" Corey lamented.

"So we went out to the streets in search of 2 random strangers to help us out," he described.

"It took some time," Corey admitted. "We offered $20 to a couple and they decided to help us out."

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber, Happy and Cute

"The process only took a few hours and that was it," Corey detailed.

"We were married!" he affirmed.

"It was a very special and surreal moment," Corey wrote, "shared only with the one I love!"

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas May Be Back Together

"I am happy and so [grateful]," Corey expressed.

"I will never forget that wonderful and crazy experience," he emphasized.

"I eventually did tell a specific cast member about our secret marriage," Corey confessed without naming the person (certainly Laura Jallali).

The Other Way tell all 35 Laura Aladin divorce rev

"Unfortunately, she preceded to tell everyone and attempted to make it as public as possible," Corey lamented.

"She twisted our story into her own version," he wrote, "and attempted to make us look like frauds."

"She tried so desperately to make us appear like we were lieing to everyone," Corey wrote.

Laura Jallali Says Happy Long Weekend

"The reality was that she just wanted to hurt us," Corey acknowledged.

He recognized that "It was very wrong and disappointing."

Corey expressed: "I hope this clears up some of the rumors that are out there."

Evelin and Corey

"I feel like we have the right to privacy," Corey expressed.

"Primarily during that time," he wrote, "and for that moment."

Corey stressed: "We are not hiding anything from you guys."

Corey and Evelin in San Francisco

"This season will update you on everything that is to come," Corey vowed.

"Thank you to all that stand by and support me and Evelin," he expressed. "It really does mean so much to us!"

Corey concluded: "Thank you to all that watch and enjoy our story! @evelin_villegas_ecuador I love you with all my heart."

