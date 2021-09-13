Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Secretly Married: Did He Cheat?!

This weekend's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way revealed a total bombshell.

Evelin Villegas confided in her sisters that she and Corey Rathgeber had secretly married.

This wasn't a recent development. The two quietly eloped an entire year earlier.

The exact timeline is unclear, but ... does that mean that Corey was married when he boned that girl in Peru?

Okay, before we get ahead of ourselves, here is what went down on Season 3, Episode 3.

Evelin asked for help from her sisters, Lesly and Lipsy, in preparing for her wedding.

Specifically, she wanted help picking out wedding dresses -- important for most weddings, no matter the size.

Corey made the unfortunate decision to offer up a "suggestion."

Namely, he had an idea in mind for the wedding dress that Evelin could wear.

Unfortunately, this wasn't just an issue of the groom not traditionally having a say. It was much worse.

Corey's, um, bright idea was for Evelin to wear a prom dress.

That's right -- a prom dress that happened to be white.

Corey wanted to cut costs, and his sister had worn a white prom dress.

Some people would happily wear a bathrobe or a cocktail dress or nothing at all to be married.

But it would have to be the bride's idea and something that she's okay with. Evelin is not.

In fact, she was humiliated by Corey pushing this idea while her sisters were there.

Her sisters knew that Corey was trying to cut corners to reduce the cost of the wedding.

They were thoroughly unimpressed -- perhaps even more than they were before Corey's suggestion.

Evelin knew that they already didn't trust him, so this was another blow to their confidence in the engagement.

Evelin did go out and try on real wedding dresses, still with her sisters along to help.

They emphasized to her that they didn't trust Corey.

After a bit of drinking, Evelin was finally ready to tell her sisters something important.

Evelin is a fairly direct person and seldom shy about saying how she feels.

So when she was so hesitant to tell her sisters something, they knew that it was something major.

One year ago, she revealed, she and Corey went to Guayaquil (Ecuador's largest city) and got married.

They did not tell anyone -- even Evelin's own sisters, let alone their fans.

This news left her sisters reeling just as it did viewers.

But here's our question: when did these two marry, and how does that timeline pair with Corey's trip to Peru?

As of late 2019, reports were very clear that Evelin and Corey were not married, not even secretly.

There were rumors about them, even then, but those claims were shot down.

We know that Corey went to Peru and spent a whole month there right before the pandemic, returning to Ecuador only to end up on lockdown with Evelin.

So when did he "meet" Jenny in Peru? Was this break before he and Evelin married?

Maybe, but also ... maybe not.

If we guess the timeline here, it all adds up to Corey and Evelin marrying before taking a break ... possibly right before.

It's a safe bet that Corey and Evelin's Season 3 story was recorded early this year.

Often, 90 Day Fiance works on a (roughly) 8-month delay, as do many other reality shows.

So far, these two have not offered any clear milestone events (birthdays, holidays, major events), unlike Ellie and Victor clearly filming in November.

One possibility is that Corey and Evelin married in very late 2019 or very early 2020.

Then, after some difficulties, they had a "break" and Corey spent a month in Jenny -- sorry, a month in Peru.

He returned, thinking that things with Evelin were over for good, only to go on lockdown with her and for them to resolve to stay together during that time.

There is a somewhat less cheat-y explanation for the timeline, given that "a year" is pretty imprecise in conversation.

It is possible that Corey and Evelin married as soon as lockdown in Ecuador ended, which would make it after what went down in Peru.

That said ... a legal marriage or not doesn't seem important to their issues. Honesty and mutual respect seem much more pressing than any timeline.