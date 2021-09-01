Colleen Conrad Hurls All the Shade at Jon Gosselin: My Ex is a Liar!

For reasons that will forever remain unknown, Colleen Conrad dated Jon Gosselin for a number of years.

She said very little in public during this time.

Now, however?

About four weeks after we learrned Conrad had split from Gosselin?

Colleen has seemingly thrown every ounce of shade in her arsenal at the controversial father of eight.

On Monday, the 51-year old shared an image on Instagram that read as follows: “The truth … is simple, doesn’t change and makes sense.

“If you’re hearing stories that are complicated, change every time you hear them, or make no sense, chances are you’re not dealing with the truth.

"If a person doesn’t want to take responsibility for their actions they will lie to try to make themselves look better and try to get away with it.

"That mean they aren’t remorseful and it will happen again."

No, Conrad doesn't mention Gosselin by name here.

But let's dig a little bit deeper, shall we?

In early August, Conrad revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, prompting speculation at the same time that she had broken up with Jon because she didn't mention him at all in her post.

A few days later, Gosselin confirmed the break-up.

"It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," Jon told The Sun about the end of his romance.

"We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would.

"I still love and care for Colleen but we've both determined that it’s the natural end.”

Jon went on to say the relationship ended back in February... and he seemed to bristle at Conrad not thanking him for any support in her cancer-admission post.

"When she was first diagnosed, I mean, it was a huge shock,” alleged Gosselin.

"It was heart-breaking and scary. I love Colleen so I decided to stand by her and do the best I can, I cared for her regardless of the state of our relationship.

“I wanted to see it through and support her through her treatment and work through it all.”

Jon said that Conrad went on his job's medical insurance, emphasizing that he was taken aback by his ex-girlfriend's snub.

"I went to most of the appointments in Philadelphia, took time off work to drive her there," he claimed to The Sun.

I tried to support her as best I could, being by her side and meeting with all the doctors, trying to understand the cancer and her diagnosis, doing all the research and being as supportive as I could.

"I was at her surgeries while still trying to hold down my job.

"I was pretty much stretched to the max and overwhelmed and exhausted."

Someone sounds pretty bitter, doesn't he?

And, based on Conrad's cryptic meme, someone sounds sort of full of it, huh?

It sure sounds as if Colleen is calling Jon out as a liar here, taking issue with his side of how things unfolded between the pair.

“I’d like to make clear this was a mutual breakup and something that was being discussed before Colleen’s diagnosis.

"It has nothing to do with cancer," Gosselin concluded to The Sun this summer.

"We tried to blend our family as best as we could but it just wasn't working out.

"It's hard because I love her and care for her and I want the best for her, but I also want the best for myself."