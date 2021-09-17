Chris Lopez SLAMS Kailyn Lowry: I'm NOT Having Another Kid! You're Just Desperate For Attention!

On Thursday night, Kailyn Lowry posted one of the most sarcastic Instagram Stories of her career.

The longtime Teen Mom 2 star took to the site to congratulate baby daddy Chris Lopez on the news that he'll be welcoming another child.

"Congratulations to Chris and his new family. So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love," Lowry wrote.

She even added a bunch of stars and hearts to make her vitriolic post appear sincere.

Needless to say, it seems that Kail's well-wishes are not entirely sincere.

In fact, it seems that this is yet another shot fired in the never-ending feud between Lowry and Lopez.

Obviously, she didn't mention Chris by name here, but on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, fans quickly pieced the situation together and concluded that Kail is beyond pissed.

"Did kails baby daddy Chris get another girl pregnant? Kail did an Instagram post and now I’m like what is going on?!" one Twitter user asked.

"The new baby mama better watch out before Kail does something crazy. She’s angry and jealous right now," a second added.

"Kail in her feelings for sure. It’s a shame she went so hard for Chris but he showed her over and over this was a dead end relationship….she just didn’t want to see that," a third chimed in.

Many also pointed out that there's a shocking irony to this situation.

Remember when Jenelle Evans shared the nesws of Kail's third pregnancy before Lowry was ready to make an announcement?

Understandably, Lowry was quite upset about that situation -- so it's more than a little surprising that she would subject some innocent bystander -- who never agreed to have the details of her life shared on reality television.

So yeah, if this situation is what it appears to be, then Kail's behavior is actually more deplorable than Jenelle's, which is not a phrase that we ever expected to write.

Chris also sounded off on Kail's claims, and while he didn't name-drop Lowry, there's little doubt with regard to whom he was talking about:

"If they ain't giving you the right attention I get it but this ain't the way to get mine," he wrote on Instagram.

All of this comes on the heels of claims that Lowry is engaged to Chris Lopez.

If her goal here was to shoot down those rumors, we think she could have found a less inflammatory way to do that.

Ideally, one that doesn't drag a woman who may or not be Chris' baby mama into this mess.

And ironically, Kail is always trying to convince Teen Mom 2 viewers that she has no feelings for Chris -- but then she goes and does something like this, which pretty much confirms that she 100 percent has feelings for Chris.

If she didn't, then why would she be upset that he got another woman pregnant?

After all, Kail has already claimed that Lopez is "an Instagram dad" who has no involvement with his two sons.

If he's already a negligent deadbeat, then what difference does it make to Kail if he has another kid with someone else?

No, what seems far more likely is that Kail still harbors hopes of winding up with Chris, and she feels blindsided by the news of his second baby mama.

We sympathize -- but she really shouldn't be surprised at this point.