Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal Baby Name: Just Who is Baby R?!?

So much for Baby R.

On Thursday, four days after welcoming their fourth child into the world, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra shared a pretty important piece of informatiom about the newborn:

Her first name.

For several weeks, the Teen Mom OG stars had simply referred to their pending child by the aforementioned moniker. Baby R.

It seemed safe to assume that the little girl's name at least began with this letter -- and now we can confirm this is, indeed, the case.

“Hint: it’s not what you think,” Lowell wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 2, likely alluding to Rose, which many observers have believed for awhile now would be the name selected by the couple.

Alas, it is not.

Not exactly, at least.

Catelynn subsequently revealed to Celebuzz that the infant’s is named Rya Rose.

We love it, don't you?!?

The duo announced the birth of their fourth child late last month with an precious look at her first day out of the hospital.

“She’s home,” Baltierra wrote long with a snapshot that featured his daughter’s hands ... along with rose and heart emojis.

The well-hung father included a video of the newborn resting on a cushion and wrapped in a baby blanket.

Having publicly pushed through a number of ups and downs over their many years in the spotlight, Catelynn and Tyler have remained fan favorites.

They debuted on 16 & Pregnant back in 2009, taking viewers inside their decision at the time to give up daughter Carly for adoption.

The couple has since gone on to welcome daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

They've also talked openly about about such pressing personal issues as postpartum depression, marital separation and, more recently, miscarriage.

Tyler andd Catelynn lost a baby in November 2020, a few months before being blessed with the news that they were expecting again.

“We have found out that we are going to be having a … drumroll please … another girl!” the parents told Celebuzz in February.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that’s really all that matters.

"This is our last and final, but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

Tyler gushed over his wife and his kids in 2019, after Catelynn suffered a previous miscarriage and then gave birth to Vaeda.

“I love my family so much & there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for all of my girls!" he wrote on Instagram.

"After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate’s mental health struggle, my dad & sister’s recovery, & my own mental health journey…I thought this pregnancy couldn’t have come at a more emotionally sensitive time for us.

"But life isn’t about convenient timing & destiny works in mysterious ways."

Concluded the MTV personality back then:

"I’m just so blessed that Vaeda’s destiny was to be right here in her mother’s arms, next to her big sister, who’s wrapped in her daddy’s arms…

"It’s a feeling that’s unexplainable.”

To see Catelynn's pregnancy journey for yourself, tune in to new episodes of Teen Mom OG -- they kick off on Tuesday, September 7 on MTV.