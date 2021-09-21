Britney Spears Returns to Instagram Following Mysterious Hiatus: I Couldn't Stay Away!

Something is going on with Britney Spears.

And for once, we're not referring to Britney's legal battle with her father, and her never-ending fight to end her conservatorship.

No, this time the drama has to do with a much less controversial aspect of Britney's life, and one that hopefully won't generate nearly as much unhappiness for the long-suffering pop icon.

As you probably know, Britney's Instagram page was her primary means of communicating with fans during the darkest days of her captivity.

Spears sent coded messages to fans through her photos and captions, as she was fobidden to communicate with them in any other way.

Thankfully, those days are done, and now, Brit can post whatever she wants on the 'Gram without fear of judgment from her father or anyone else.

Often that means that we get to enjoy Britney's topless photos -- she seems to be very fond of those these days -- which is all well and good.

The semi-nude pics seemed to be Spears' way of celebrating her newfound freedom, and fans were celebrating right along with her.

For the first time in a very long time, the #FreeBritney movement had something to celebrate, and it was a glorious time to be on Instagram.

So it came as quite a shock to those same fans when Britney disappeared from social media altogether.

The decision to step away came shortly after Britney got engaged to Sam Asghari.

"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon," the singer tweeted last week.

Fans took solace in he news that the decision to temporarily part way with Instagram was entirely Britney's, and not something that had been forced upon her.

Still, many expressed concern about her decision to step away from public view at such a crucial moment in her fight for freedom.

Fortunately, the hiatus was a brief one, and the singer returned to Instagram on Monday.

“Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!” Spears captoned the photo below.

“I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already," she continued.

“Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip-in extensions."

Several commenters expressed concerns, noting that the pics Britney posted this week did not appear to be recent.

"WHAT IS HAPPENING THESE ARE PHOTOS FROM 2 YEARS AGO?" one person asked.

Britney didn't feel the need to respond, but her reps insist that all is well, and that Britney alone decides what to post on her social media accounts.

“She’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message," one insider told Page Six.

The rep added that Brit decided to take a break from posting new content “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [following] the news of [her engagement].”

And if she wanted to pass off an old picture as new, so what?

Britney seems much happier now than she has been in years, and at the end of the day, that's really all that matters.