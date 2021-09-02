Britney Spears NOT Being Charged for Alleged "Assault" on Housekeeper

Early last month, Britney Spears' dogs were taken away on her father's orders, and no one initially bothered to tell her.

After frantic worry, she learned that her housekeeper was involved.

Britney confronted the housekeeper over this betrayal, after which the housekeeper accused her of "striking" her arm.

The matter was investigated by police and reported to the district attorney's office ... who are not pressing charges.

Britney Spears, Dog

District attorney Erik Nasarenko announced this week that Britney Spears will not be charged with any crimes at this time.

After police investigated the alleged incident with the housekeeper, the DA's office reviewed the report.

The investigation found that there was insufficient evidence that a crime had even taken place.

Britney in 2016

Additionally, there was no evidence of any injury to the housekeeper.

The housekeeper's phone also lacked any of the tell-tale signs of damage that could warrant criminal charges.

In other words, while there was clearly a very unpleasant confrontation, it does not appear that Britney took any criminal actions during it.

Britney Spears in Sunglasses

Recently, after more than 13 years under her conservatorship, the court reached a groundbreaking decision.

Britney has been permitted to hire her own lawyer.

Britney's attorney spoke to Us Weekly after the good news broke.

Britney Spears In a Maid Costume

“To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is rejecting the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears," Mathew Rosengart remarked.

He continued "which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged."

"And," Rosengart emphasized, "there also was no striking and obviously no injuries."

Britney Spears Video Still

“As I have previously stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized tabloid fodder," Rosengart continued.

He characterized the incident as "an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone."

"If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears," Rosengart suggested, "it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”

Britney Makes a T

“Anyone can make an accusation, but this should never have made it this far," Rosengart expressed.

"And," he added, "we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing."

“Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past," Rosengart lamented, "and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

Britney With a Pig

As for what happened? 

Reportedly, Britney discovered early last month that her dogs were inexplicably missing from her home.

We can only imagine what, the same summer as Lady Gaga's dogs were dognapped and her dogwalker shot, was going through her mind.

Britney Spears Shares a Fitness Montage

Reports are a little vague about parts of this, but this was not a traditional dognapping.

From what has been said, it sounds like Britney's housekeeper and/or dogsitter were involved.

Apparently one dog threw up, the housekeeper snapped a photo of the possibly sick dog, and the dogsitter worried that the dogs had been "neglected."

Britney Spears Is Naked

Though it was initially unclear what this meant, it has since been reported that the dogs were perceived to be dehydrated or malnourished.

Keep in mind that Britney has ample help (including the housekeeper and the dogsitter) but employees technically work for her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney and boyfriend Sam Asghari had recently been in Hawaii, so it's unclear who (since Britney does not control her own life) would be at fault.

Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack

Regardless, though details remain vague, apparently Jamie's orders were to simply take the dogs to the vet ... and not return them home.

It sounds like no one actually bothered to inform Britney.

While we don't know who finally told her, the results were understandably heated.

Britney In Hawaii

Britney reportedly confronted the housekeeper, who confessed her role in the doggy disappearance.

She told Britney that she had taken a photo of one of the dogs and sent it to Jamie.

This is when Britney reminded her that she is not allowed to take photos in her house.

Britney Spears Says Oops, I Burned Down My Gym

At this point, we reach the she-said, she-said portion of the story.

According to Britney's camp, Britney may have knocked down the woman's phone, albeit without damaging it (per the investigation).

The housekeeper reportedly claimed that Britney had struck her arm in some sort of misdemeanor assault.

Britney Spears Glory

Britney was reunited with her dogs.

While we certainly hope that there was no "neglect" in this case, it is heartbreaking to think that there might have been.

But, if there was ... is that Britney's fault?

Britney Spears is Filled with Cheer

Jamie Spears has loudly pushed the narrative that Britney is too mentally ill to live her own life.

He believes that this outrageous conservatorship is fully justified and that he should be praised.

Seriously, he had the gall to say that.

Britney Rides a Horse

He has used this argument, and the difficult-to-overcome nature of the conservatorship, to control Britney's life.

That means that Jamie is in charge of anything that costs money -- including hiring people to work on the house and tend to the dogs.

Who exactly dropped the ball here? It may be Britney's fault ... but given her lack of autonomy in life, that's a difficult claim to make.

Britney Spears Dances in Rose Project Video

We know that Britney's dogs are breeds that are prone to health issues, and we hope that they are okay.

As for the confrontation, it is good to hear that there was no misdemeanor assault of any kind, according to the investigation.

However, it sounds like many things should have gone differently.

