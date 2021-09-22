Britney Spears Gushes Over Sons' Birthdays, Proves She's the Good Parent She Never Had

by at .

This week, Britney Spears returned to Instagram following her short-lived hiatus.

Her glorious return came just in time for a tasteful reflection upon her sons' birthdays.

Sean Preston and Jayden James are growing up, and Britney respects and values their privacy.

Showing a respect for them that her father never showed her, she asked her sons before posting a tribute to them.

Britney Spears, Sean Preston Federline, and Jayden James Federline Hiking in a Canyon

Britney Spears took to her Instagram upon her return to write about her sons, who turned 16 and 15 last week.

Sean Preston's birthday was on September 14. Jayden James' was on September 12.

No, it was not the most agonizing labor imaginable for a pair of twins. Jayden was born a year later.

Britney Spears IG there's nothing stronger than the bond between mother and son

"My boys’ birthdays were last week …" Britney began alongside the above message.

"And unfortunately," she noted, "they are growing up and want to do their own things."

Britney emphasized: "I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!!"

Britney Spears Stares

"Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes!!!" Britney shared happily.

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall," she noted, like so many moms before her.

"And geez," Britney remarked, "they are still growing!!!"

Sean Preston, Britney Spears, and Jayden James at Disneyland

"They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days," Britney gushed.

She marveled over the sight and idea of "my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!!"

"And girls get ready," Britney wrote, "cause my boys are so handsome!!!"

Britney Spears Instagram Image

The quote that she shared was: "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son."

Britney explained: "I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it."

"There’s a lot I can’t share with you all," she continued, but she has the best reason possible for that.

Sean Preston and Jayden James Dine at Disneyland

Britney cannot share more "because my kids are very private which I love."

"But," she promised, "I will tell you they are both extremely talented."

"And," Britney wrote, "I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!"

Britney Spears IG birthday tribute to Sean Preston and Jayden James

"And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not …" Britney continued.

She concluded her affectionate post sweetly: "I love you two little devils so much!"

Britney has so many good qualities, but one of them is simply that she's a great mom.

Britney Spears, Sean Preston, and Jayden James Painting

As you can see by how far back some of our photos of Sean Preston and Jayden James go, Britney has respected their privacy greatly.

In the past, she used her Instagram to boost their artwork and costume-wearing.

We have all seen and admired their Dragon Ball Z fanart and felt the pride radiating from Britney.

Britney in 2016

That is and was nothing new.

Many years ago, when Britney's sons were still very young, she was seen giving them choices during public opinions.

If one was overwhelmed by press attention, he didn't have to stay in front of the crowd. She checked on their emotional state because she cared.

Britney Spears, Sean Preston, and Jayden James at Brunch

Several years ago, Britney's sons were learning algebra and may have needed help with their homework.

Britney could have hired a tutor, but instead she personally enrolled in math classes as an adult.

She wanted to learn herself so that she could help her sons with their homework as needed. That is above-and-beyond by any standard.

Britney Spears Framed With Light

In 2019, Britney's universally despised father, Jamie Spears, allegedly broke down a door and physically attacked Sean Preston, shaking him.

Britney and the boys' father, Kevin Federline, took immediate action.

Britney did the one thing that she can do under her conservatorship -- cede custody time to their father to get them away from Jamie's (literal) grasp.

Britney Spears Video Still

Kevin followed up by reporting the assault to authorities -- which, because our justice system is a sick joke, went nowhere.

Fortunately, Kevin was able to obtain three-year restraining orders protecting both of Britney's sons from Jamie.

It will be another year before Jamie is even permitted to contact either boy, and that's if the orders are not extended.

Britney Makes a T

Britney cares about her sons and respects them as autonomous human beings who need her love and support.

Jamie Spears' recent war of words, badmathing her in the press and in court alike in a desperate smear campaign, is a stark contrast to that.

Britney is the good parent that she never had herself. It's beautiful and heartbreaking all at the same time.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Is Engaged
Britney Spears Stares
Britney and Fiance
Sam Asghari and Britney Get Engaged
Britney Spears Engagement Ring Pic
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Engaged

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Flashes Backside In Racy Video: It's My Real Ass!
Britney Spears Flashes Backside In Racy Video: It's My Real Ass!
Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body
Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Topless Video: My Dad Can't Tell Me What to Do Anymore!
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Topless Video: My Dad Can't Tell Me What to Do Anymore!