Britney Spears Fans "Demand" Prenup After Sam Asghari Engagement

It wasn't exactly a shock to learn that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged.

This weekend's announcement was exciting, but came after weeks of speculation and strong hints that it was coming.

For the first time in nearly 14 years, Britney sees real hope of ending the conservatorship and being allowed to marry.

Some of Britney's fans are loudly demanding that she get a prenup, and Sam has just one thing to say. ...

Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to share a message.

Yes, he has seen the "concern" about their eventual marriage ... and is laughing it off.

"Thank you everyone is concerned about the prenup!" Sam began.

"Of course we're getting iron clad prenup," Sam assured his followers.

He then quipped that it would be "to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

Sam followed those words with crying-while-laughing emojis.

Sam's response is entirely tongue-in-cheek.

Honestly, this is a very classy way to address a bunch of people accusing you of being a gold-digging opportunist.

Oh, they didn't say it in so many words, but the implication is there in the urgency of too many fan comments.

Not everyone could really handle Britney's most over-the-top and outspoken fans.

She is one of the most famous people on the planet.

And when you have millions of diehard stans, some of them are going to be "too much."

Some of Britney's stans are certainly "too much," as we have all seen in her comments.

But Sam handles them more gracefully than most, as exemplified in his Instagram Story post.

More significantly, Sam is willing to keep doing so for the rest of his life.

Like we said, none of this was a shock if you were paying attention.

Earlier this month, Sam Asghari was spotted ring-shopping.

Guys in serious, five-year relationships usually have a purpose in mind if they suddenly start looking at diamonds.

This has been a long time coming.

Sam was hired -- without knowing by whom -- for a then-unknown music video in 2016 after a friend encouraged him to go for it.

He was reluctant, having just played the "hunky guy" in a Fifth Harmony music video.

Still, with his friend's nudging, Sam went from "Work From Home" to "Slumber Party."

Only later would he learn that Britney Spears had selected his audition photo herself.

Immediately sensing the chemistry and mutual attraction, he slipped her his number -- taking a chance that would change their lives.

Sam did not exactly date Britney under conventional circumstances.

She is under a conservatorship, and had already been under one for eight years -- almost nine -- when they met.

Britney is not currently free to marry or have children, though she would very much like to do both.

Britney testified early this summer about how the conservatorship, established and managed by her father, infringes upon her human rights.

Forced sterilization is obviously nothing new to how America treats its disabled citizens, but it is a horror.

And the right to marry is considered fundamental as a part of self-determination for any adult.

Britney, a 39-year-old mother and beloved pop star, is also denied that.

But hopefully, not for long.

For months, there has been a shift as public awareness and outrage coupled with legal victories in Britney's struggle for freedom.

Britney was able to hire her own attorney.

Now, even her widely reviled father is petitioning to end the conservatorship ... though there are questions about his true motives.

Sam and Britney hope to marry soon.

That said, a prenup is not a bad idea ... but not for fear that Sam will "steal" Britney's fortune in a divorce.

The thing is, everyone has a prenuptial agreement -- the laws of wherever they happen to live.

Everyone who seeks to marry should look into those laws and decide if they want to make their own rules -- using a prenup -- even if they have no fortune to protect.