Britney Spears' Dad Files to End Conservatorship: Everyone Can Stop Hating Me Now!

Last week, Britney Spears' attorney blasted Jamie Spears, demanding that he resign before he is forcibly suspended.

In a stunning move on Tuesday, Britney's widely reviled father petitioned the court to dissolve the conservatorship altogether.

That sounds like wonderful, long overdue news!

But as Britney's attorney notes, Jamie may have some real ulterior motives intended to allow him to weasel out of trouble.

Just last month, Jamie Spears was insisting that Britney was too mentally ill to make her own choices.

He was claiming that, if the public knew all that he had done, they would be praising him for imprisoning his daughter.

Now, Jamie is singing a different tune.

In a court filing that Jamie apparently sent out to the media before serving to Britney's attorney, he asks the judge to end the conservatorship.

He is suddenly claiming that he feels that there is no longer a legal justification to keep Britney in her gilded cage.

"In so doing [allowing her to hire a lawyer], this Court has recognized that Ms. Spears has both the capacity and capability ..." Jamie's filing began.

Jamie's filing continued "to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice, on her own."

He acknowledged that she can do so "without the assistance of the Conservator or the Court."

"If Ms. Spears has the capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity to handle other contractual and business matters," Jamie now argues.

Jamie even noted that Britney has asked that the conservatorship be ended without a medical evaluation.

(Because so many medical professionals have catastrophically failed her on every level for almost 14 years)

He did acknowledge that California law does not require a psychological evaluation to end a conservatorship.

Jamie claims to have now realized that things have changed dramatically in the more than 13 years since this began.

In fact, he says that things have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

He claims to want what is best for his daughter and alleges that he feels that she deserves a chance to make her own choices.

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," Jamie's filing reads.

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care," the documents added.

Jamie noted that Britney wants control over "deciding when, where and how often to get therapy."

"She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight," Jamie acknowledged.

"She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses," he admitted.

"In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding," Jamie's filing read.

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life," Jamie began.

He then alleged: "Mr. Spears believes she should get that chance."

Jamie added: "Given Ms. Spears' testimony, Mr. Spears does not know why a petition to terminate the conservatorship has not yet been filed."

That last part appears to have been "shade" directed at Britney's previous attorney, whom Britney did not hire.

Britney's current attorney, whom Britney hired herself and who has advocated on her behalf in the relatively short time since he was hired, also spoke.

Mathew Rosengart released a statement, calling the move a "vindication" for his client ... but he didn't stop there.

"It appears that Mr. Spears believes that he can avoid accountability and justice," Rosengart observed.

"Including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath," he continued.

"But as we assess his filing," Rosengart continued, "which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel ..."

"... We will also continue to explore all options," Rosengart added.

In other words, he says that Jamie may be trying to weasel out of potential legal trouble by abandoning the conservatorship before he is forced to.

After more than 13 years of this, Rosengart and his client are very much going to look this particular gift-horse in the mouth.

Britney has expressed her desire for an investigation and prosecution into her father and others.

Rosengart is saying that this move won't protect Jamie.

Good.