Britney Spears: Chill Out! I'm Gonna Make Sam Asghari Sign a Prenup!

Free Britney?

At the moment, it's more akin to... Protect Britney.

Days after Britney Spears announced she's engaged to Sam Asghari, fans across the Internet continue to celebrate the development -- but many of them with a caveat.

They're psyched for the singer, but they're also concerned about the singer.

They want to make sure Asghari is made to sign a prenuptial agreement.

The personal trainer made Spears way back in 2016 during a music video shoot and has been a constant source of love, affection and support for her throughout their five-year relationship.

But still.

Britney is worth over $60 million and Sam, well.. is not.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the 39-year-old singer captioned an Instagram video of her and brand new fiancé this past weekend.

In case that statement wasn't clear enough, Asghari's manager then went ahead and made it official via the following statement:

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," said Brandon Cohen.

In a sweet and romantic video, meanwhile, Spears flaunted her shiny engagement ring with Asghari by her side. As you can see below, it isn't small!

After social media users spent hours congraulating the couple, however, a great number of strangers felt a need to offer Britney an important piece of life advice.

Yes, they trust Asghari.

Yes, they're thrilled for him and Britney and they're looking forward to their wedding.

But, no, Britney, for the love of God... you can't just blindly trust this man!

Asghari even acknowledged the push for a prenup from people who have never met him, remarking on Monday:

"Thank you everyone is concerned about the prenup!" Sam began.

"Of course we're getting iron clad prenup," he addedd to his followers.

Asghari then quipped that it would be "to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

The guy's got jokes!

No wonder Britney is so smitten.

To be clear, though, TMZ confirms that Sam isn't totally kidding around.

The couple will, indeed, sign a prenuptial agreement in order to protect Britney's fortune -- just in case anything should go horribly wrong down the line.

You just never know, you know?

This will mark Britney's third marriage, following a VERY brief union with high school friend Jason Alexander and then a few years as the spouse of Kevin Federline, who is the father of Spears' two sons.

For her part, though, Britney doesn't seem too worried.

Between this engagement and the news that her dad is finally ready to resign as her conservator, the artist is feeling pretty awesome at the moment.

Wrote Britney on Instagram yesterday:

I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!

Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass!!!!! Love you so much and God bless.