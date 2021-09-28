Britney Spears Blasts New Netflix Documentary: They're Lying About Me!

We probably don't need to tell you that Britney Spears has been in the news a lot lately.

Between the battle to end her conservatorship and the news that Britney is engaged to Sam Asghari, the singer has been making more headlines that at any point since the "breakdown" she suffered in 2007.

All of this media attention has led to a lot of long-form media explorations of the singer's plight and her recent comeback.

She's been the subject of countless articles, books, and documentaries, some of which drummed up public interest that might have helped pressure her predatory father into filing to end Britney's conservatorship.

But Britney's relationship with the media that made her famous has always been complicated, to say the least.

Earlier this week a new documentary about Britney premiered on Netflix, and unlike some other recent looks at the singer's life, this one was largely inflammatory and unflattering.

The film featured appearances by shady figures from Spears' past including her former manager Sam Lufti and her ex-fiance Jason Trawick.

Among other topics, the film focused on Britney's time on the talent competition show The X-Factor.

Insiders claimed that Spears' medication needed to be increased during her work days in order to control her behavior on set.

"There’s different dosages on ‘non-work days’ and work days,’" filmmaker Jenny Eliscu said in the doc.

"On one hand, Jamie and the team valued the benefits of stimulants for Britney’s performance," she added.

"This had been the case for her tours and for her participation on ‘The X Factor.’ By the same token, Jamie wanted Britney not to take stimulants. This contradiction has not been resolved."

Spears has avoided commenting on media coverage about her life in recent months, but today, she took to social media to refute the claims made in the documentary.

"It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true," Spears wrote in the first version of her statement, which was later deleted.

"I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world!!!" Spears continued in the portion that remains on her Instagram page.

"What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part," she added.

"I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true" to "I must say I scratched my head a couple of times."

Spears went on to explain that fan and media theories about her use of colors and flowers in her social media posts are largely baseless, and she was not sending coded messages to her fans with these captions.

"The day I first posted The Rose Project a random red rose beaded bracelet showed up at my door and I never even ordered it," Spears wrote.

"Nobody in the world knew about it except for me !!! I will never forget that day !!! I have the original Rose," Britney added

"Have the original Rose!!! Yes the one that kissed @Madonna and the one who has social anxiety !!!" she added.

Britney went on to reveal that her recent sartorial choices are a reflection of the recent changes in her life:

"Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS," she wrote, adding three white heart emojis.

"New beginnings," Spears wrote.

We wish her all the best in her continued quest for freedom.