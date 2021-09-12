Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: Yup, We're Engaged!!!!!!

Oops, she did it again?

Nope. No oops here, folks.

But, yes, Britney Spears has, indeed, done it again.

She's agreed to be someone's wife!!!!!!

On Sunday, following four steady and strong years of dating, the singer and Sam Asghari made it official: They're engaged!

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the 39-year-old singer captioned an Instagram video of her and brand new fiancé this afternoon.

In case that wasn't clear enough, Asghari's manager then went ahead and made it official via the following statement:

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," said Brandon Cohen.

Cohen added that Spears' enormous rock was designed by New York City jeweler Roman Malayev and that this individual “couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one of kind ring.”

Talk about a nice plug, huh?

In a sweet and romantic video, meanwhile, Spears, showed off her shiny rock with Asghari by her side. "

Yes!" she tells Asghari after he asks if she likes her bling.

Britney and Sam met on the set of the former's "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped in November 2016.

Despite Britney's long-time, troubling and very public feud with her father -- who has served as the singer's conservator for 13 years, but who now appears to be stepping down from the role -- one thing has remained constant for Spears during this time.

Or one person, we should say.

Sam Asghari.

"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" Spears wrote on social media in August.

"Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star."

In early September, an insider shared insight into the couple's future plans, saying the following just a few days ago:

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question.

"It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

Said personal trainer to Men’s Health back in July 2018 upon being introduced to the global superstar:

“I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies.

"She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.

The eventual couple continued to bond throughout the video shoot ... exchanged phone numbers... and started dating a month later after having dinner together at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Spears made their romance Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

Since then, the couple has continued to document its love story on the same social media app with silly photos and videos of each other.

They really do seem to be in love.

Could kids be on the docket now for Spears and Asghari?

Britney told a judge in July that her father won't let her remove her IUD, but she does want at least one child with Asghari.

The artist, of course, is already a mother to a pair of sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"I want to take my relationship to the next step," Asghari told Forbes in March.

"I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

And Asghari is clearly smitten with Spears.

“She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her,” he told Men’s Health.

“I’m always going to support her.

"She is another blessing that happened to me.”

In a statement to People Magazine earlier this year -- following the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary on Spears' life and conservatorship -- Asghari said he was "looking forward" to a "normal, amazing future" with the pop star.

He added:

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

We truly could not be happier for Britney and Sam.

With Jamie Spears at last getting out of the way in the near future, wedding bells may even be ringing a lot sooner than later.

Wheneveer that day comes, it will be the third marriage for the Grammy winner, who was previously wed to her childhood pal Jason Alexander (for a mere 55 hours) in 2004, and Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.

She shares sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Federline.

Congrats to the engaged couple!!!!!