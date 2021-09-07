Britney Spears and Sam Asghari DESPERATE to Marry ASAP

Last week, Sam Asghari was spotted ring-shopping.

It was no secret that he and the incomparable Britney Spears want to get married.

Britney said so explicitly in court ...but also confirmed to the world that her conservatorship forbids it.

They would have been married a while ago if they could. Now, they are desperate to make up for lost time.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in August 2021

Britney Spears has been through a lot with Sam Asghari over the past few years.

What began as a quiet relationship between two unbelievably hot people soon entered the spotlight as Britney fought for her freedom.

Sam has her back and so do millions of fans. But can their relationship last if the conservatorship goes on?

Sam Asghari Gives Britney Spears a Birthday Kiss

Now, an inside source has opened up to Entertainment Tonight about where they stand.

"Britney and Sam are an end game couple," the insider affirmed.

"But for them," the source explained, "it’s all about timing."

Britney and Sam on the Trail

"All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause," the insider admitted.

The source detailed that this is of course "due to the conservatorship."

According to the insider, "They haven’t been able to progress like a normal, adult couple."

Britney and Sam on Vacation

"It’s like dating in high school," the source characterized.

The insider added: "That’s been their experience for the last two years or so."

Only in recent months has there seemed to be a light at the end of the long, dark conservatorship tunnel.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Red

"Things are finally looking up," the source expressed.

"And," the insider continued, "it’s starting to become very real for them that soon they'll be able to take back the reins."

The source explained that they hope to gain some independence "and have full control as a couple."

Britney Spears Kisses Sam

"They are ready to embrace that next chapter," the insider affirmed.

"And," the source continued, "love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash."

The insider confirmed: "Naturally, an engagement is the next step."

Sam Asghari as Photographed by Britney Spears

"It’s never been a question of, 'Will it happen?'" the source characterized.

The insider continued: "It’s always been about when."

"They're finally getting closer to the 'when,'" the source added, "thanks to Britney’s conservatorship suit yielding in her favor."

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears on a Boat

"It’s all very real for Sam especially," the insider added.

"And," the source illuminated, "engagement is on his mind now more than ever."

The insider expressed: "He and Britney want that badly."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Selfie

They aren't just looking for rings on their fingers and no longer needing permission to vacation together, either.

"They want the whole family thing too," the source added.

The insider emphasized: "It’s just a matter of timing."

Sam Asghari

"Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew," a previous source characterized.

"She wants to be free of all the restrictions," that insider shared.

"And," that source added, "she is ready to fight for her life because that is what this is."

Britney With Sam

Their hope is that they will be permitted to marry and have children, either by a new conservator or by the abolition of the conservatorship.

Infamously, Britney was fitted with an IUD that she is not permitted to remove.

Forced sterilization is a horror and a violation of her fundamental human rights. She deserves to live her life.

