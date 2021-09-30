Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate Courtroom Victory: Jamie is OUT! We Won!!

On Wednesday afternoon, long-awaited news brought joy throughout the world.

In court, Judge Brenda Penny ordered that Jamie Spears be suspended from his role as conservator over his daughter, Britney Spears.

This is what Britney wanted, in some ways, even more urgently than the dissolution of the conservatorship altogether.

Now, Britney is celebrating, fiance Sam Asghari is celebrating, and so are fans.

On Wednesday, September 29, Britney Spears' attorney faced off against Jamie Spears' lawyer in another conservatorship hearing.

Jamie's attorney insisted that they really all wanted the same thing -- the termination of the conservatorship.

Britney's team argued that Jamie wants an extended mediation to end the conservatorship so that he can have delays, more money, and less scrutiny.

Judge Brenda Penny granted Britney's request to immediately suspend Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.

Per Britney's wishes, she appointed CPA John Zabel as temporary conservator of Britney's estate.

Zabel is to remain in that role for now, while the fate of the conservatorship itself will be determined at a future hearing.

Britney Spears is overjoyed at the results of the hearing -- and that is not speculation.

Take a look at the post that she made herself on Instagram after the hearing.

"On cloud 9 right now," Britney announced to her fans and followers.

“First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!!” Britney wrote alongside short videos.

In the videos, she is seen sitting beside a pilot who offered her instructions on how to operate the controls.

“What is it?” we can hear Britney inquire at one point. “That’s crazy…wow, thank you!”

We can also see Britney seeming to fly over a tropical island with breathtakingly blue water.

“Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!!" she wrote.

Britney teased: "New pics coming soon!!!!”

Britney was not alone in her celebratory mood.

Hunky fiance Sam Asghari also took to Instagram, notably marking his location as "Britney Army Forever."

That might not be a place that you can find on a map, but its GPS coordinates are in our hearts.

"The power of the lioness!!" Sam wrote alongside a photo of, well, a lioness.

Notably, this has been Sam's nickname for Britney for some time, particularly in her conservatorship battle against her father.

Sam added the hashtag: "#FreeBritney." You know, just in case anyone wondered what he meant.

Sam cares about Britney's conservatorship battle, first and foremost, because he loves her.

He had Britney have been together for half a decade. Just recently, they became engaged.

But Sam also has an even more personal stake in her bid for freedom: it's his freedom, too.

Sam isn't under a conservatorship, but the love of his life is.

For starters, Britney's conservatorship has forbidden her from marrying Sam, which obviously blocked him from marrying her.

For that matter, they couldn't even launch into the process of making a prenup because any negotiation involving Jamie was a non-starter.

Britney's forced sterilization -- implanted with an IUD that she was unable to remove -- was also impacting Sam.

He wants to have kids with Britney, and they both know that the clock is ticking ever louder.

The violation of Britney's fundamental human rights meant that she and Sam have had to delay growing their family.

As many have noted, Britney is freer than she was this time yesterday, but not fully free.

She is still under a conservatorship.

And while the conservator of her estate is someone whom she wanted in the role, she still needs him to sign off on her decisions.

But removing Jamie was a vital step -- one that needed, her attorney argued in court, to be taken before the conservatorship ended altogether.

Britney has accused Jamie of abusing his role as conservator, and the hope is that John Zabel can uncover evidence of this as he takes the reigns.

For now, Britney and Sam should celebrate. Even if the war isn't over, she won a key battle.