Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline: Already FIRED From Teen Mom Spinoff?!

They should've known that this would be a bad idea.

Last month, it was announced that a Teen Mom spin-off show featuring cast members from all three series (Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom Young and Pregnant) had been greenlit by MTV execs.

The show was to take a more wholesome approach than its predecessors, bringing the women together for a few days of therapy, healing, and mom-bonding.

Unfortunately, on the very first night of filming, the experiment imploded in violent fashion.

The plan was for the cast members to live under one roof, get to know each other, and hopefully work with one another to move away from the toxic tendencies for which the franchise has become known.

“The producers are hoping that, by putting girls who never work together in the same setting, it will be interesting,” one production source told The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“They are thinking the girls will do ‘healing exercises’ together like sound therapy, etc. and maybe group therapy.”

So yeah, it kind of sounds like Teen Mom producers have never actually watched their own shows.

Predictably, things did not go according to plan, and the women were at each other's throats soon after meeting each other.

According to The Ashley, there was an altercation on night one that pitted Briana DeJesus, Brittany DeJesus, and Jade Cline against Ashley Jones.

News of the beef was first made public by Bri and Brittany's mother Roxanne, who shared her story on Instagram Live in hopes of beating The Ashley to the punch.

“It could end up on social media so that The Ashley could report on it before anyone else does. Well, too bad, I’m sayin’ it first!” Roxanne told her audience.

“S--t broke out last night and guess what happened again? Three of the girls had to be taken to another location, when in reality it should have been the opposite. Three girls didn’t go in there to be bullies," she fumed, clearly referring to Jade and her daughters.

"They went in there, minding their business and s--t broke out. I don’t want to know what happened; I don’t even care at this point," the elder DeJesus went on.

“I’m gonna hold the network responsible for that!” Roxanne continued.

“Now you’re dealing with people’s real emotions, and when you get a reaction, then you’re concerned. You wanna get therapists involved, you wanna make sure you’re insured…No. I’m done. I’m f--king done.”

Details are scarce at the moment, but Roxanne claims that the altercation was not physical.

“Something happened last night. Commotion broke out, words were said. I don’t think there was any altercation. I think it was a lot of barking between my two daughters, Jade and Ashley,” she said.

“So they removed Jade, Brittany and Briana and they had them stay at another hotel.”

Roxanne also says she's angry that her daughters had to be relocated while Ashley got to stay.

“Why? This is the second time you do that to us!” she said.

She's referring to the time the DeJesus sisters fought with Kailyn Lowry at a Teen Mom reunion show.

On that occasion too, the DeJesus sisters were asked to leave, while the other combatant was allowed to stay put.

The removal led to rumors that Jade and the DeJesuses have been fired from the show, but it looks as thought they'll just be staying in a separate hotel.

As for what caused the beef, Bri and Brittany are close with Jade, having helped to care for her after her plastic surgery.

Jade and Ashley do not get along, so the most likely explanation is that they got into a tiff, and the DeJesuses jumped in.

“They knew what this was going to turn into. They even joked about it with some of the girls when they were pitching the show to them,” the source tells The Ashley.

“They were definitely hoping to get a Housewives-type show here and, even though they weren’t encouraging fighting, they knew it was probably going to happen at some point. Some girls were allowed to bring a plus-one and others weren’t. It was shady.”

This seems to be confirmed by Roxanne's claim that production staff brought the girls a ton of booze on the first night, before any therapy had taken place.

“Since all of the girls aren’t scheduled to be there the whole time, they could have scheduled it so the girls who don’t get along weren’t there at the same time, but they didn’t," says a second source.

“Also, in my opinion, the show was pitched differently to different girls to get them to go."

The girls were reportedly aware of what other moms had been cast, but not when they would be on set.

And in all likelihood, producers cast for conflict.

It could make for interesting TV -- provided no one gets hurt and sues MTV into oblivion.