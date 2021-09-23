Brian Laundrie Seen Raging in Restaurant Hours Before Gabby Petito Murder

The ongoing manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues to draw out new information, some of which has been made public.

Brian is considered a person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, who was his fiancee.

Eyewitnesses have come forward to descibe what they saw of Brian in the final days of Gabby's life.

One incident included Brian making an angry scene at a restaurant, leaving Gabby tearful and apologetic.

On August 27, Nina Celie Angelo was at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

There, Nina saw Gabby and Brian eating together.

Brian chose to get into an eye-catching and "aggressive" argument with the waitress, with the hostess, and with the manager.

The argument was apparently about money, seemingly a dispute over the bill.

Brian apparently stormed out and returned four times. Alarming behavior under any circumstances.

Gabby also returned after leaving with Brian, crying and offering a tearful apology for her fiance's behavior.

“I have chills right now,” Nina described to Fox News.

“It’s crazy because it wasn’t just like we passed them on the street," she remarked.

Reflecting upon the aggressive dispute and its aftermath, Nina described: "It was a full-blown incident.”

That same day, August 27, YouTubers Jenn and Kyle Bethune unknowingly recorded a white van matching Gabby and Brian's vehicle description.

They were at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, near Grand Teton National Park. The van had a Florida license plate, drawing the couple's attention.

They saw it that afternoon, possibly just a couple of hours after Gabby and Brian left the restaurant.

The YouTubers were interested to see that the license plate indicated that they were not the only Floridians there.

Late that afternoon, they saw the van again, but the back door abruptly drew closed as they drew near.

In context, that's ominous. And they were not the only ones to see the van that week.

Jessica Schultz is a graphic designer who happened to be camping in the area.

On August 26 and 27, but possibly again on the 28, she saw a suspiciously slow-moving white van in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

It was specifically in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Grand Teton National Park.

Jessica later discussed her observations on TikTok, but that was not the most important thing that she did.

She gave the FBI the exact coordinates at which she saw the conspicuous behavior.

According to Jessica, the FBI agent later told her that this tip led investigators to Gabby's remains.

Jessica has described the man believed to be Brian as a "generic" young white man, but believes that it was Brian.

"You know, when you're out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that's out of the ordinary," she remarked.

On TikTok, Jessica described the man as someone who "was very awkward and confused and it was just him -- there was no Gabby."

Notably, it was on August 29 that Miranda Baker and her boyfriend gave a ride to a man matching Brian's exact description.

They picked him up near Colter Bay Village after seeing him hitchhiking alone.

He apparently "freaked out" after learning that they were headed to Jackson Hole, not to Jackson, and exited the vehicle near Jackson Lake Dam.

The dates are significant, because August 27 may have been the day of Gabby's murder.

Notably, it was also the day that her mother received the "odd" text that referred to Gabby's grandfather as "Stan."

It was unlike her and may have been a text sent by someone else in order to make it appear that Gabby was still alive.

Gabby's murder was not the first domestic violence incident -- or even the first that we know of.

On August 12, a 911 caller described seeing Brian "slapping" and "hitting" Gabby outdoors, in plain view.

This infamously led to a police stop that ultimately went nowhere, with officers apparently buying Brian's claims and sympathizing with him.

One can only speculate about how long domestic violence would have to be ongoing for a couple before the abuser feels comfortable hitting their victim out in public.

Our society is ill-equipped to provide support or help to victims, and our legal system is aggressively inept at punishing perpetrators.

Murderers, however, are something that courts can usually handle. We hope that the search of Brian's family home yielded clues leading to his whereabouts.