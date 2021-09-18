Brendan Morais Posts 7-Minute Apology Video: I'm SO Sorry, Bachelor in Paradise Fans!

No, really, you guys.

Brendan Morais is sorry.

The Bachelor in Paradise villain left the show on his own accord this past Tuesday night, following a confrontation with his fellow reality stars.

Both Morais and Pieper James were shamed by other island inhabitants on the latest episode, taken to task for having met and seemingly dated before the latter touched down on the series two weeks ago.

After Morais established a connection with Natasha Parker, he basically ditched the contestant for James, going on a date with her immediately upon her arrival and later getting called out for leading Natasha on.

What the heck was Brendan doing on the show when he already had a girlfriend?

Were he and James simply trying to make headline and gain social media followers?

Pieper and Brendan were basically forced off the show this week due to their shady behavior, and now Morais is trying to set the record straight.

“I just wanted to take a quick second and speak on what transpired in Paradise, hopefully give a little bit of context and clarity to the situation,” Morais said to open a lengthy video on Instagram.

“But most importantly, I wanted to apologize to you, Natasha. I never meant to hurt you, I never meant to lead you on.

"I truthfully and honestly enjoyed spending time with you.”

At one point during their run on the series together, Brendan and Pieper were caught discussing their Instagram followers.

They certainly seemed to be on Bachelor in Paradise for those dreaded wrong reasons, something Morais practically admitted to after he departed the program.

In his mea culpa, Brendan denied that he and Pieper had any sort of plan.

He claimed the two weren't trying to manipulate anyone or anything or accomplish any sort of underhanded goal.

“Pieper and I were not in an exclusive relationship,” Brendan said in his video.

“I absolutely went to Paradise [as] a single man...

"As far as Pieper and I having this big, elaborate plan, I’m not the smartest person in the world, for sure, but I feel like it would have gone just a little bit better than it did if we had this plan.

"Of course, it went horrible in every way.”

Morais went on to address his fellow contestants’ allegation that he agreed to do the show merely to increase his fame, saying it was “not the case” that he was there for anything except love.

“If I wanted the max amount of followers, I would not have pursued Pieper or Natasha,” Morais continued.

“I would have went after a girl with a million followers...

"Everyone saying I’m there for TV and all that stuff is just ironic and silly, as they’re mic’ed up and in an interview with a camera in their face saying that I’m there for TV, but fully understanding that they’re speaking to a camera that’s going to air their words on TV.”

Brendan concluded the footage by stating he’s still working on improving his communication skills, which he blames for many of the problems during his run on the show.

“I just want everyone to know that I acknowledge where I went wrong and I need to continue to work on myself as a man and learn and try to be a better person.

"I know that I’m a good person, I know I’m a good man, but I need to continue to grow and that’s that.”

All this said, it sounds very much as if Pieper and Brendan are, indeed, a couple.

Earlier this month, James told Us Weekly that she and Brendan are still “working through things” after leaving Paradise.

“This obviously isn’t something that’s super healthy for a relationship either, so it kind of is what it is,” she explained.

“Every day, [we’re] taking it day by day."