Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods: Yes, We're Really Engaged!

Earlier this month, 90 Day Fiance fans learned to their horror that Ed Brown is engaged to Liz Woods.

It's never easy to watch creeps live their best lives or watch others make terrible choices.

But that doesn't mean that fans and critics alike haven't wanted to know more.

When did this happen? What in the world was she thinking?

Big Ed Brown proposed to Liz Woods on August 28, Us Weekly confirms.

The last that fans had heard before that, they had broken up -- and she had exposed his cruelty and emotional abuse.

For reasons that are apparently known only to her, Liz said yes.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted together at a nightclub in Santa Barbara.

Following that sighting, TMZ reported that the two of them were telling people that they were engaged.

In fact, Big Ed was introducing Liz to people as his "beautiful fiancee."

While Liz's beauty is not really in question, that's the only part of this that isn't raising eyebrows.

After all, we all saw their absolute mess on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Worse, we saw the fallout from their disastrous relationship play out on social media.

Viewers were first introduced to Big Ed in early 2020 on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

At the time, he was in a long-distance relationship with Rosemarie Vega.

She was half his age and a single mother living in extreme poverty.

He was feeling nervous about being in a relationship again, and was self-conscious about his disability.

Ed was also lying to Rose about multiple things.

First, he lied to her about his height.

A surprising number of men do this (stop, it always makes you look silly).

We can only imagine that lift is like when your disability impacts your height, so viewers could almost let that one go.

And Ed's tearful confession that he doesn't really "believe in love" also was something that he and Rose could have worked through.

But viewers watched in horror as he was cruel to rose.

He shamed her for her body hair and (falsely) accused her of having poor dental hygiene.

He also grilled her about her sexual history and demanded that she take an STI test ... but did not agree to take one himself.

Despite all of that, Ed and Rosemarie stayed together and were trying to make it work.

All of that changed when he revealed the lie that he had been telling Rose for months.

He had no interest in having more children -- and was planning on getting a vasectomy.

Not wanting more kids is fine and having a vasectomy is a wise choice.

It's particularly understandable when Ed's daughter, Tiffany, was several years older than Rose.

But lying to Rose about it when he knew all along that she wanted more kids ... he strung her along and wasted her time.

Big Ed moved on to his next victim on 90 Day: The Single Life.

This time, his target was Liz, the beautiful single mom in her late twenties who worked at a restaurant that Ed frequented.

Viewers have wondered if Ed deliberately targets single moms or if it's just a coincidence.

Liz never imagined that Ed would ask her out, but he did ... and she said yes.

Cameras followed them as they began to date.

We even saw their disastrous first kiss, when Ed went in for one and Liz was not there yet.

Eventually, Liz did get "there" yet.

Apparently, she was the one who ended up making the first move when they first had sex.

It was a classic fanfic trope -- the hotel booked them for a room with only one bed.

Intimacy was not their problem.

Instead, their problem was how -- in so many ways -- Ed treated Liz.

From plowing through her boundaries on camera to being cruel off-camera, he showed her who he really is.

Big Ed invited Liz to move in with him ... but would then demand that she leave when they had a fight.

That's not just messy -- it's playing games with someone's housing situation. It's toxic.

Liz also shared a vicious voicemail that Ed left for her.

Big Ed might enjoy being perceived as cuddly or loveable on camera.

Whenever he is called out on his mistreatment of women, he simply makes self-deprecating remarks in the hopes that people will laugh it off.

He's a grown man in his fifties. When you keep doing the wrong thing at that point, it's not a mistake -- it's who you have chosen to be.

We wish that we could explain why Liz would get back with Ed.

If she wanted to make Cameo money or loved being on camera, at least we could understand.

We're sure that he's promised to be a better person. But will he? That's hard to believe.