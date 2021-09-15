Bachelor in Paradise Players to Brendan Morais and Pieper James: GTFO!

It was a nighht of reckoning on Bachelor in Paradise this week.

And not a moment too soon, most viewers would likely agree.

Last week on this ABC reality show, Brendan Morais reunited with Pieper James, a new contestant he had dated for a period of time before filming ever began.

Morais did so immediately after connecting on the island with Natasha Parker, who was aghast to learn about the extent of Brendan and Pieper's pre-Paradise relationship.

At one point, Parker trashed Morais as a liar for misleading her.

She also openly wondered whether Brendan and Pieper had orchestrated this whole thing just to garner some headlines and boost their social media following.

Cut to Tuesday's episode and guest host Tituss Burgess telling the group:

"If you're already in a relationship, that defeats the purpose of coming here."

Hear that, Brendan Morais and Pieper James?!?

Parker said she felt like she'd been "completely manipulated, completely lied" to by Brendan, who apparently feigned interest in her in order to stick around until Pieper arrived in Paradise.

"He completely downplayed their relationship to me to wait until she got here," Natasha told her costars.

Joe Amabile took it from there.

"People feel like you two had a relationship prior to the show and you came on the show just to come on it and you knew you were going to be together and you knew you were leaving together and it was pretty much set up," Joe told Brendan and Pieper.

"And that was the beef between Chris and Alana."

Morais once again tried to allege that he wasn't all that close to James; that the two had only had a couple of dinners prior to shoooting.

"I liked Pieper before the show," he said.

"Natasha and I had a certain connection that was void of any romance and I tried to get there and I never promised Natasha that we were going to be anything more than what we were."

Marais proceeded to slam the discussion as a "pathetic attempt to intimidate me" -- and Pieper told him that she didn't need to come on the show to earn Instagram followers.

"I have an entire master's degree in marketing," she said.

"I think I could figure out how to get a few more followers."

And, with that... the annoying twosome were outta there.

Pieper and Brendan chose to leave. But, really, they were forced out.

"This environment, I guess, isn't where we want to be at this particular moment," Brendan announced to his costars, while also confirming he only cared about James.

"I think you all know and I am well aware, this is the girl I want to be with and I feel comfortable in saying that."

Just before they voluntarily ended her time in Mexico, though, Pieper sort of gave away the couple's game.

She was overheard telling Brendan, "I told you I didn't want to come -- I told you."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.